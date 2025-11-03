Charles Coste, the French cycling icon who carried the Olympic flame at the Paris 2024 Games and stood as the world’s oldest living Olympic champion, has died at the age of 101.

The announcement came Thursday, with French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari confirming the news and paying tribute on Sunday.

“It is with great emotion that I learned of the passing of Charles Coste, the 1948 London Olympic champion who carried the flame for Paris 2024,” she wrote on X. “At 101 years old, he leaves behind an immense sporting legacy.”

Torchbearer former French cyclist Charles Coste (C) gives the Olympic flame to French former sprinter Marie-Jose Perec (L) and French judoka Teddy Riner (2nd L) during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Coste’s passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Olympic history.

Born on Feb. 8, 1924, in Ollioules, southern France, he rose from humble beginnings to become one of France’s postwar sporting heroes.

His crowning achievement came at the 1948 London Olympics – the first Summer Games after World War II – where he captured gold in the 4,000-meter team pursuit alongside Serge Blusson, Fernand Decanali and Pierre Adam.

The victory symbolized a nation’s rebirth after years of devastation. “Winning Olympic gold is unforgettable – just an immense joy,” Coste later recalled. “We were so happy, even though the British forgot to sing the Marseillaise for us.”

Coste went on to enjoy a prolific career, winning the 1949 Grand Prix des Nations – defeating Italian legend Fausto Coppi by 12 seconds – and claiming titles at the Paris-Limoges in 1953 and the Ronde de Monaco in 1954.

Known for his tactical intelligence and unwavering humility, he was as respected for his character as for his victories.

He retired from professional racing in 1959 but continued mentoring young cyclists in his hometown, promoting the values of sportsmanship and friendship he had lived by.

In July 2024, the centenarian became a symbol of continuity and resilience when he carried the Olympic flame during the Paris Games’ opening ceremony, handing it to judo star Teddy Riner and track legend Marie-Jose Perec before they lit the cauldron atop the Eiffel Tower. “It was like closing a circle,” Coste said at the time. “From London’s rubble to Paris’s lights – sport heals everything.”

Tributes have since poured in from across the sporting world. Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet called Coste “the dean of French sport,” while Riner wrote on X, “We are linked forever, Charles. You passed me the flame, but you lit a fire in all of us that will never fade.” Perec added, “He was elegance on wheels. Receiving that torch from him was the honor of my life.”