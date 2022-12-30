As the entire planet slowly recovered from the severe effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 was a year full of excitement and drama, especially in the sports and gaming sectors.

From the shocking deportation of tennis legend Novak Djokovic from Australia due to his anti-vaccination stance to the crowning moment when Lionel Messi finally lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, it was a year that no one would soon forget.

Fans and audiences were left shocked as they witnessed the grand unveiling of the breathtaking dramas, which showcased a stunning level of excellence and disappointments that had never been seen before.

As the dawn of 2023 fast approaches, we take a look back at the top 10 events that were making headlines and dominating the discourse in the momentous year of 2022.

Djokovic deportation drama

Novak Djokovic jetted to Melbourne in January with eager anticipation of securing his 10th Australian Open championship.

What unforeseen pitfalls could befall the man of the moment?

Serbia's Novak Djokovic attends a training session ahead of the Adelaide International tennis tournament. Adelaide, Australia, Dec. 29, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Wait, everything came crumbling like a sandcastle in the tide as he saw his dreams dissipate into nothingness, like wisps of clouds in a clear blue sky.

Much to his misfortune, the Serbian, who had chosen to forgo vaccinations, was met with a harsh reality when his visa was unexpectedly canceled, and he was consigned to a hotel populated with refugees before being finally deported on the grounds of "health and good order," leaving him utterly dejected.

Djokovic's eventual traveled ban to the United States made him ineligible to compete at the U.S. Open, yet he still managed to clinch an impressive seventh Wimbledon title in July.

For the illustrious tennis ace, a ray of optimism pierced through the gloom as he finally managed to quirk a grin upon receiving his green light to compete in the 2023 Australian Open, with aspirations of clinching his record-breaking 22nd Grand Slam title.

Valieva's doping scandal

This year, Kamila Valieva made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as she was embroiled in a doping scandal that shook the Beijing Winter Olympics to its core.

Kamila Valieva, performs in figure skating, at the Russian Women's Jumping Championship 2022 at the Yubileyny sports complex. St Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 4 2022. (Getty Images)

At just 15 years of age, the Russian athlete became the first female to complete a quadruple jump during an Olympic event, ultimately contributing to her nation's golden victory in the team event.

However, it was later revealed that she had tested positive for trimetazidine before the Games; a medication used to treat angina yet prohibited for athletes due to its ability to improve their stamina.

The International Sports Court CAS granted Valieva special dispensation to compete in the Olympics without clearing her of the doping case due to her tender age.

Despite the odds, Valieva persevered through the individual final, though several missteps caused her to place fourth.

Shane Warne dies

2022 dealt a devastating blow to the cricket world with the passing of the legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne in March at 52.

Tribute to the passing of Shane Warne is seen during day one of the First LV= Insurance Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground. London, UK., June 02, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Warne was renowned for reviving the art of leg spin, and during his heyday as part of the dominant Australian team in the 1990s and 2000s, he racked up 708 Test wickets.

His contributions to the game were so vital that he later earned a place in the commentary box, where he was widely respected.

"It is simply unfathomable to imagine a future without Shane," Keith said, the sorrow evident in his voice. "But we find solace in that Shane managed to live a life more full of joy, adventure and love than most will in twice the time he was with us – a mere 52 years, five months, and 19 days."

Russia outcasts

Russia's hostile invasion of Ukraine in February caused worldwide shock and condemnation, leading to their and their ally Belarus' designation as international pariahs in the sporting world.

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka attends a practice session ahead of the ATP Adelaide International tournament, Adelaide, Australia, Dec.30, 2022. (AFP Photo)

The football World Cup and world athletics championships were off-limits to Russia, while tennis players from both nations were barred from competing at Wimbledon.

Nevertheless, Russian-born Elena Rybakina, representing Kazakhstan, still managed to pull off a surprising victory in the women's singles tournament at the All England Club. Tensions were also palpable at the U.S. Open, where Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Belarusian Victoria Azarenka.

Champions League final chaos

The beautiful football game can be an ugly and dirty spectacle at times, as evidenced by May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris.

Liverpool fans are seen queuing outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France. Paris, France, May 28, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Thousands of Liverpool fans had tickets to the match against Real Madrid. Still, they could not access the ground, instead enduring a harrowing experience of being tear-gassed by police and falling victim to street crime.

False accusations of trying to enter the stadium illegally were quickly disproved, leaving the organizers and security chiefs to bear the brunt of their mistakes for allowing such a shameful and chaotic episode to unfold

A French Senate inquiry contradicted UEFA and the French government's claims that Liverpool fans without valid tickets were mainly responsible for the unrest, instead attributing it to a "string of dysfunctions" due to the lack of preparation by authorities and UEFA, as well as subpar security arrangements.

Swimming life-saver

When 25-year-old American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez dramatically passed out at the end of her solo routine at the World Championships in Budapest in June, her coach Andrea Fuentes heroically plunged to the rescue.

USA's coach Andrea Fuentes (R) swims to recover USA's Anita Alvarez (L), from the bottom of the pool during an incident in the women's solo free artistic swimming finals, during the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships at the Alfred Hajos Swimming Complex. Budapest, Hungary, June 22, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, Fuentes fearlessly dived to the bottom of the pool and valiantly dragged Alvarez to the surface.

"I think she was at least two minutes without breathing because her lungs were full of water," said Fuentes.

Alvarez miraculously recovered but was sadly prevented from competing again at the championships.

Golf split by LIV

Backed by the extensive financial resources of Saudi Arabia, LIV Golf launched in July with a bang, bringing together major winners such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau and offering substantial multimillion-dollar prizes for 54-hole, no-cut tournaments.

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC hits a tee shot during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. King Abdullah Economic City,Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

While the new circuit has been accused of utilizing golf as a platform to obscure Saudi Arabia's controversial domestic policies, the U.S. tours have responded by suspending any players who take part in LIV events.

Farewell, Federer and Serena

Tennis said its final farewell to two of its greatest legends, the "Widowermaker" Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

Federer, unable to conquer the persistent knee injury that plagued his career, announced his departure at 41 in September.

Across a dazzling career spanning two decades, the Swiss maestro notched an incredible 20 Grand Slams, a record that has since been surpassed by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and not to mention his 103 titles and $130 million in prize money.

Serena Williams also bid farewell to the sport, although she refused to use the word "retirement" when she played her potential last tournament at the U.S. Open.

At 41, the American stated that she was merely "evolving" away from tennis.

Her illustrious career was marked by 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 319 weeks as the world's No. 1 player and, according to Forbes, a net worth of $260 million in 2022.

Chess scandal

Accusations of nefarious behavior were leveled at American grandmaster Hans Niemann by the reigning world champion, Norway's Magnus Carlsen.

Niemann filed an extravagant lawsuit, seeking an astounding $100 million in damages from Carlsen, his company Play Magnus Group, Danny Rensch of Chess.com, the world's premier online chess platform, and the illustrious American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura.

Magnus Carlsen, the reigning World Chess Champion, publicly accused 19-year-old American player Niemann of cheating, prompting Chess.com to investigate the matter. Following a thorough review, the organization concluded that Niemann had "likely cheated more than 100 times" in online games.

Hail King Leo

What better way to end 2022 than by reminiscing on the football fairy tale of Lionel Messi and his Argentinian troops, an accurate tale of triumph and tenacity that will live on people's minds through the ages?

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium. Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

King Leo finally steered La Albiceleste to seize their first World Cup title since 1986, a title that had been eluding the "GOAT" for an interminably long time.

The "Curse of Tilcara" was finally obliterated by La Pulga, as the Argentinian hero led his nation to World Cup glory in a dramatic penalty shootout victory over France in the final in Doha, which had ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra-time.

Messi's masterful display crowned him as one of the finest players in history, joining immortals Pele and Diego Maradona in the sport's upper echelon.

His performance will be remembered as a pivotal moment in a tournament that will go down in history for its contentiousness.

Rest in peace Pele

2022 was the year that truly brought out and took away the world's best, culminating in an unforgettable finale.

Just two days before the heralding of 2023, the world was rocked when Brazil's football legend Pele passed away, leaving an inimitable legacy that will never be forgotten.

Pele participating in the photocall event held at Julien's Auction House where his personal belongings will be auctioned. London, UK, June 1, 2016. (AA Photo)

Influential individuals from all walks of life such as the former president of the United States, Barrack Obama, the incumbent POTUS Joe Biden and other sports icons celebrated sports superstars, and paid their respects upon the passing of the King.

The legendary Pele, who had cemented his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time with an unparalleled goal-scoring record, tragically lost his battle with colon cancer.

He had been in and out of the hospital frequently in the lead-up to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, creating a lot of anxiety among football fanatics.

After the World Cup final, he was able to send a heartfelt congratulatory message from his hospital bed to Lionel Messi and Argentina for emerging victorious, stating that Diego Maradona would be overjoyed to see La Albiceleste's impressive accomplishments.

Speaking of the late, great Diego Maradona, when he passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, Pele paid homage to his fellow footballing icon with a heartfelt tweet that read, "One day, I hope we can play ball together in heaven."

The world can only hope these two football giants are savoring the sheer beauty of "the beautiful game."