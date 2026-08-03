Tributes from the mountaineering community poured in for British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, 43, who died on Pakistan's Broad Peak last week while attempting to achieve two major climbing milestones.

Purja, 43, was trying to complete his second ascent of all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter peaks without supplemental oxygen while also working toward climbing all 14 peaks for a third time.

Known globally as "Nims Dai," Purja rose to prominence after leaving a military career that culminated in service with the British Royal Navy's elite Special Boat Service.

His breakthrough came in 2019 with Project Possible, when he climbed all 14 of the world's highest mountains in six months and six days, shattering the previous record of more than seven years. The feat was later chronicled in a Netflix documentary.

In 2021, Purja and Mingma Gyalje Sherpa led a 10-member all-Nepali team that became the first to summit K2 in winter, ending decades of failed attempts.

His latest expedition ended in tragedy when an avalanche on Broad Peak killed 10 climbers, including Purja.

Beyond mountaineering, Purja built a tourism business and became involved in social initiatives, including helping establish a porter house in the Everest region.

Prince William described Purja as a climber whose determination, humility and generosity set him apart.

"His relentless pursuit of what seemed impossible, combined with his humility and selflessness, made him truly unique," the Prince of Wales wrote.

This file photo shows Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja (R) talking to the media along with his team at the Tribhuvan International Airport, after becoming the first to summit Pakistan's K2 mountain in winter, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan. 26, 2021. (AFP Photo)

Double-amputee climber Hari Budha Magar said Purja had inspired him to take up mountaineering after he struggled with alcohol following injuries sustained while serving in Afghanistan.

"I personally learned so much from your achievements and weaknesses. No one is perfect ... You overcame and excelled from that," Budha Magar wrote on Instagram.

"Nepal and the world lost a true inspiration and legend."

Italian mountaineering legend Reinhold Messner, the first person to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters without supplemental oxygen, said he was saddened by Purja's death.

"My thoughts are with all the families, friends, and everyone who loved them," Messner wrote.

Nepali climber Chhang Dawa Sherpa said Purja's achievements had elevated Nepali mountaineering onto the global stage.

"What you achieved is far more than a collection of world records," Sherpa wrote on Facebook. "It is a legacy that can never be erased."

He said Purja inspired an entire generation "to dream bigger, climb higher, and believe that impossible is only a word."