Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham's English star striker Harry Kane have generously joined forces in a signed jersey aid campaign for the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye, spearheaded by national football player Merih Demiral.

In his social media post, Demiral expressed his gratitude to Turkish-German footballers Ilkay Gündoğan and Emre Can for their assistance in procuring him the Erling Haaland-signed jersey.

He said, "All of the proceeds will be donated to the Dudes Association to help earthquake victims."

People stand amid rubble in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Merih Demiral, in his other social media post about the devastating earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş and affecting 10 provinces and Syria, underscored the heartfelt message of British star striker Harry Kane, who conveyed his deepest condolences and expressed regrets. To demonstrate his further support, Demiral announced that he would be auctioning the Harry Kane-signed jersey.

In another post, Demiral said, "We are also auctioning Kevin De Bruyne's signed jersey."

Merih had previously auctioned off the prized signed jerseys of international superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci with the proceeds going to the Kahramanmaraş earthquake cause.

The auctioning of Atletico Madrid's Spanish striker Alvaro Morata and French midfielder Antoine Griezmann jerseys is still underway.

National basketball star Furkan Korkmaz, who plays for NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, has announced that exclusive jerseys signed by Joel Embiid and James Harden will also be auctioned off to support victims of the devastating earthquakes.

A signed jersey of NBA's Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden. (IHA Photo)

Korkmaz also took to his social media account to express his grief regarding the tragedy.

Furkan Korkmaz has announced that a signed jersey of his teammates – Embiid and Harden – will be auctioned off to benefit the Ahbap Association, with all proceeds going directly to the charity.