Viktor Hovland became the focus of debate following his controversial withdrawal from last month’s Ryder Cup due to a bulging disk in his neck.

His absence led to the final match against American Harris English being halved, awarding each side half a point and contributing to Europe’s 15-13 victory.

The 28-year-old Norwegian’s decision at Bethpage Black also triggered the tournament’s “envelope rule.”

When submitting his singles lineup Saturday night, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley had to place the name of one player in a sealed envelope who would not play if a European withdrew. That player was English, who was scheduled to face Hovland in the final singles match.

“The whole situation was pretty upsetting, just the fact that I didn’t get to play, and I felt really bad for Harris, who also didn’t get to play a match, even though there was nothing wrong with him,” Hovland said Tuesday ahead of the DP World India Championship. “He just didn’t get to play, and he was upset about that, and I feel very bad for not being able to compete.

“It’s tough. I think we’re so used to in sports, that if you can’t play because you’re hurt, obviously that should be a loss of point. But I think, in the spirit of the Ryder Cup and the spirit of the game and the history of it — knowing that this Ryder Cup is just a part of many, many Ryder Cups to come — I think it’s more of a gentlemen’s agreement that, OK, you were hurt this time and maybe the next time there’s a guy on the U.S. team, we’re all kind of sympathetic about the person being hurt and not being able to play.

“I think there’s a mutual understanding that if we were healthy, we would all go out there and play. I don’t think people are using that to really finagle the system and try to squeak by.”

Bradley said in his post-tournament press conference that he feels the rule needs to be changed. European captain Luke Donald, in turn, noted the rule is part of the captain’s agreement.

As for Hovland?

“I don’t think there’s any ideal way to do it,” Hovland said. “But I think a half-point each is just a better way overall to handle it, even though it’s a tough situation. At the end of the day, I think we’d all want to go out there and play.”

Hovland’s injury at the Ryder Cup was the same one that forced him to withdraw from the Travelers Championship in late June.