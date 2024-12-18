Olympic champion Taha Akgül has been elected president of the Turkish Wrestling Federation, ushering in a new chapter for Turkish wrestling.

The federation’s 6th ordinary and financial general assembly was held at Anadolu Hotels Esenboğa Thermal on Wednesday, where Akgül triumphed over rival Selçuk Çebi with 189 votes out of 288 cast.

Çebi garnered 92 votes, while seven ballots were invalid.

Despite the outcome, Çebi graciously congratulated Akgül during the vote count.

The meeting, chaired by Abdullah Albunar, also approved activity and audit reports before the leadership vote.

Outgoing President Şeref Eroğlu, who did not seek reelection, described the day as a pivotal moment for Turkish wrestling, marking a transition from his impactful three-year tenure to new leadership.

Champion steps up

Akgül, a juggernaut of the mat with one Olympic, three world and 11 European championships to his name, now takes on a leadership role after capping his illustrious wrestling career with a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Over a 15-year career, Akgül amassed 22 medals – 15 gold, two silver and five bronze – across major international competitions.

In his speech, Akgül called for unity within the wrestling community, emphasizing collaboration to drive success. "As a federation, we will serve everyone without discrimination," he said. Reflecting on his competitive career, he added: "I’ve achieved every milestone on the mat. Now, I aim to channel that experience into elevating Turkish wrestling."

Akgül outlined ambitious plans, including preparing the groundwork for the 2032 Olympics and establishing a state-of-the-art Wrestling Development Center with support from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. "We aim to secure a bright future for Turkish wrestling, not just solve today's problems," he declared.

As Akgül steps into his new role, his team, which includes notable figures like Mesut Özarslan and Abdullah Şanlı, is poised to implement reforms aimed at boosting participation and fostering transparency.