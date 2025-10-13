Istanbul hosted its second edition of the L’Etape Türkiye by Tour de France, turning the city into a global cycling arena and delivering unforgettable moments for athletes and fans alike.

Supported by the Youth and Sports Ministry, Culture and Tourism Ministry, Istanbul Governorship, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Beykoz Municipality, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) and the Turkish Cycling Federation, the Visa Maximiles Black-sponsored event drew over 2,000 cyclists from around the world to Istanbul’s scenic routes.

In the competitive showdown, Gökhan Uzuntaş and Gökçe Demirsoy claimed victory in the men’s and women’s long courses, while Murat Uslu and Sevcan Alper Özcan triumphed on the short courses, etching their names into the event’s growing legacy.

Çağlar İlter, Marketing Manager for Retail Banking at Türkiye İş Bankası, highlighted the broader significance of the event: “We see sport as a vital part of sustainable living. From chess to sailing, basketball to cycling, we’re committed to nurturing sports culture. Partnering with Visa, we’re proud to support L’Etape Türkiye by Tour de France in its second year, offering amateurs a professional experience and promoting healthy living. This year, participants also enjoyed Türkiye’s first ‘face payment’ system, letting them shop hands-free and card-free – an innovation we’re thrilled to showcase at such a dynamic sporting event.”

Visa Türkiye Marketing Director Ülkü Yüksel emphasized Türkiye’s growing footprint in global cycling: “As the 20th country to join the 122-year-old Tour de France legacy, Türkiye has showcased its natural beauty and sporting spirit. From Marmara to the Black Sea, with the iconic Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge as a backdrop, we witnessed passion and perseverance in action. The overall winner earned the coveted Yellow Jersey, securing a place in Paris at the Tour de France – a source of national pride for all of us.”

Zafer Başar, General Manager of Yüce Auto-Skoda, reflected on the brand’s historic connection to cycling: “Skoda’s roots trace back 130 years to bicycle manufacturing. As a long-standing Tour de France partner, we’re proud to continue supporting cycling on a global scale. Events like L’Etape Türkiye by Tour de France not only strengthen cycling culture in Türkiye but also contribute to our nation’s sports tourism ambitions.”