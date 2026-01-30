Anthony Joshua has spoken publicly for the first time since a car crash in Nigeria last month killed two of his closest confidants, describing the loss as devastating and admitting the tragedy has reshaped his outlook on life and boxing.

The former two-time heavyweight champion broke weeks of silence in a video posted Thursday, paying tribute to his trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele and strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami, both of whom died at the scene of the accident.

Joshua, 36, was a passenger in an SUV that collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan highway on Dec. 29 and sustained minor injuries.

Holding back tears at times, Joshua referred to Ayodele and Ghami as his “left and right,” calling them brothers rather than members of his backroom team.

“I’ve lost people before, but I don’t think I’ve lost people like that,” Joshua said. “It’s tough. It’s really tough. I’m not going to sit here and show all of my emotions.”

Joshua said the tragedy has shifted his priorities, emphasizing responsibility over legacy.

“I know what I’ve got to do,” he said. “I’m going to do what is right by them and by their families. It’s not about legacy. It’s just about doing what is right.”

Ayodele served as Joshua’s personal trainer, while Ghami oversaw his strength and conditioning. Joshua said he understood what both men had hoped to achieve for their families and vowed to help fulfill those goals.

“The mission must go on,” he added, while offering little clarity on his immediate boxing future.

The crash came just weeks after Joshua knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami, a victory that kept him on course for a long-anticipated showdown with fellow Briton Tyson Fury later this year. Fury has since announced a return to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11, but the timeline for a potential all-British heavyweight clash remains uncertain.

Speculation has grown that Joshua could step away from the sport, but promoter Eddie Hearn has said the former champion will be given as much time as he needs to grieve.

Earlier this month, Joshua shared footage of himself back in the gym, calling the session “mental strength therapy.” In Thursday’s video, he suggested the losses have given him a sense of calm rather than fear.

“One day my time will come and I’m not scared at all,” Joshua said. “It’s actually comforting knowing I’ve got two brothers on the other side.”