Organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics said Wednesday they will reopen ticket sales for a second public round in August following strong early demand that saw more than 4 million tickets sold in the initial release.

The organizing committee, LA28, said the next sales phase will run from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20 and will include tickets across all sports and price ranges, depending on availability.

The update comes after a first wave that drew widespread global and domestic interest and set early benchmarks for Olympic ticket demand more than two years before the Games.

In the initial release, residents from the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City areas accounted for nearly 75% of purchases, reflecting strong local interest in host regions.

About 500,000 tickets were sold at the entry price of $28, while 95% of all tickets were priced under $100.

Overall, tickets were purchased from fans in 85 countries, all 50 U.S. states and U.S. territories, underscoring the global reach of the 2028 Games.

To take part in the upcoming round, fans must register for the LA28 ticket draw by July 22.

The draw randomly assigns purchase time slots, with selected buyers notified on Aug. 6 and 7. Those chosen will then be able to shop during their allotted window between Aug. 10 and 20.

A separate Visa cardholder presale will run July 29 to 31, with notifications sent July 27. Eligible participants must opt in by the July 22 registration deadline, and those selected for the Visa presale will not be eligible for the public second draw.

Buyers will be limited to 12 Olympic event tickets and up to 12 soccer tournament tickets. Ceremony tickets are capped at four per buyer and count toward the overall Olympic limit.

The 2028 Games will mark the third time Los Angeles has hosted the Olympics, after 1932 and 1984, placing the city alongside a small group of repeat Summer Games hosts.