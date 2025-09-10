Rory McIlroy says advice from tennis icon Roger Federer is helping him stay motivated and avoid losing interest in golf.

After completing golf’s career Grand Slam with his Masters win earlier this year, the Northern Ireland star has been reflecting on what will drive him for the remainder of his career.

Speaking with Federer, who won 20 Grand Slam titles, McIlroy said he learned a key lesson: focus on tournaments that genuinely excite him, regardless of their prestige or status.

Following that philosophy, the 36-year-old will make his debut in India this year and also plans to compete in Australia.

The world No. 2 faced criticism last month for skipping the first FedEx Cup event on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy said he wanted to take a break before a busy September that began with his victory at last week’s Irish Open and continues at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship ahead of the Ryder Cup in New York.

“I want to go and play in different places in the world and experience things I haven’t experienced before, to be able to do things for the first time 18 years into a career,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“I had a chat with Roger Federer a few years ago, toward the end of his career, and he said he wanted to play in places he never had a chance to, some smaller events, just because many people had never seen him play tennis before.

“I think as time goes on and I get to this stage of my career, I get excited about doing that sort of thing.

“I don’t want to name a tournament, but going back to the same place, doing the same thing 15, 20 years in a row, it can get a little monotonous and tedious.

“I want to play in the locations that I love, and I want to play the majors and the Ryder Cup. That’s it.”

McIlroy is not thinking about the end of his competitive career, but the five-time major winner acknowledges his priorities have shifted, and he is no longer beholden to the weekly grind around the golf circuit.

“I don’t want to be grinding out here at 50 years of age. I’ll turn up and play the majors and have a nice time, but whenever I’m done, I’m done – whenever that is,” he said.

“That’s certainly not right now, but I’m closer to that point than I was in 2007 when I turned pro.

“I’ll obviously do my bit to keep my membership on certain tours, but I’m going to play where I want to play.”