From skating to volleyball to rugby, more international sports bodies moved to sanction Russia on Tuesday as the country became further isolated over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

While Russian figure and speed skaters were banned from competitions, the men's world volleyball championships moved out of the country.

However, despite the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommending a ban on athletes, the world aquatic governing body FINA said swimmers from Russia and Belarus could compete as neutrals.

Skating's governing International Skating Union (ISU) said officials from the countries will also be suspended from their roles.

The decision means the dominant Russian figure skaters will be banned from the March 21-27 world championships in Montpellier, France, and speed and short track skaters are also ruled out of various events this month.

"The ISU Council will continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the ISU activity and will take additional steps if and when required," an ISU statement said.

Volleyball's governing FIVB said it "remains gravely concerned by the escalating situation and for the safety of the people of Ukraine" and its board "has come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and stage the World Championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine."

Russia was due to host the worlds from Aug. 26-Sept. 11.

Volleyball Worlds event moved

The FIVB had previously withdrawn Nations League games from Russia and said it will "seek an alternative host nation(s)" for the championships.

FINA has not been so strict and said: "Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams."

It also said, "the FINA Order awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 has been withdrawn."

FINA awarded the Order to Putin in October 2014, around 10 months after Russia annexed Crimea.

World Rugby, in the meantime, suspended Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities and suspended the Rugby Union of Russia from World Rugby membership, a move it said was in line with the IOC recommendations.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) also suspended all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from its competitions until further notice.

It also withdrew Russia's hosting rights for the World Junior Championship from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 out of concern for the well-being of players, officials and fans.

Badminton's world governing body (BWF) canceled all sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus, adding that no other badminton tournaments will be allocated to those regions until further notice.

Ukraine's motorsports federation called on Formula One's governing FIA to ban all Russian and Belarusian license holders from taking part in its competitions, which if accepted could put Russia's Nikita Mazepin out of the sport.

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) executive board called for all international events to be removed from Russia and Belarus.

Earlier Monday, the world football governing body FIFA and European body UEFA suspended Russian teams from all competitions.

This effectively hands the German side, RB Leipzig, a walkover against Spartak Moscow into the Europa League quarterfinals and prevents Russia from taking part in the World Cup playoffs later this month.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) reacted with anger and disappointment to being suspended from the game.

This is contrary to "all standards and principles of international competition" and against "the ethos of sporting spirit and fair play," the RFU said late Monday.

The RFU claimed the decision was discriminatory and said could appeal under international sports law, likely to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, drawn in the same playoff path B as Russia, refused to play Russia under any circumstances and with several other countries following suit FIFA's hand was forced after it initially declined to take action last week.

UEFA also said it would cut all links with Russian state-owned firm Gazprom.