The Borusan Otomotiv Motorsport (BOM) Karting Team is aiming for championship titles in the mini and senior categories of the TOSFED Micro Support Cup, part of the MOTUL 2024 Turkish Karting Championship.

Muratcan Eğilmez, the manager of BOM Karting Team, stated that last season he competed in the championship as both team manager and a master category team athlete, with four pilots in the master category.

Eğilmez mentioned that he finished the season in third place in his category and his teammate finished second, while the other two first-season athletes also had a successful year.

He added that they competed against Efe Ayhan in the mini category last season, with Ayhan finishing 10th but showing promise this year.

Eğilmez explained that the Turkish Karting Championship has four categories, including the TOSFED Micro Support category, where Zayn Sofuoğlu competes.

He emphasized their goal of winning all the categories they participate in, mentioning that all their athletes are experienced and have international experience.

Despite this being Zayn's first year in the TOSFED Micro Support category, they aim for him to become champion.

BOM Karting was established with the goal of reaching the widest possible audience in karting, known as the "kindergarten of motor sports," to develop athletes who will represent Türkiye at the highest levels internationally, Eğilmez explained.

Eğilmez highlighted their focus on the development of the karting team, mentioning that they have enlisted Berkay Besler, who has achieved great success in karting and represents Türkiye in GT4 teams in the GT4 European Series, as a driver coach.

He expressed confidence that BOM Karting athletes will successfully represent Türkiye abroad in the future.

Berkay Besler, the coach of BOM Karting Team, praised the talented athletes they have, particularly highlighting Zayn Sofuoğlu's talent and predicting significant achievements for him in the TOSFED Micro Support Cup.

Besler also noted the progress of Rüzgar Evci and Efe Ayhan in the mini category in recent years, stating that both will witness their successes in the future.

In the senior category, Besler mentioned Sarp Arhan Or's participation and the high number of competitors in the Turkish Karting Championship this year, indicating a positive trend for the future.

He expressed hope that their efforts as a team will pay off and they will finish the season at the top.

Kenan Sofuoğlu, the captain of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF) National Teams, stated that they chose BOM Karting because he wanted his son Zayn Sofuoğlu to start the championship with the best team, expressing confidence in achieving great success together.

Sarp Arhan Or, a 17-year-old competing in the senior category, mentioned his past Turkish championships and his return to racing after a year off, aiming for another championship title with the team.

He expressed the team's goal of becoming Turkish champions and their desire to have a successful season.

Or also stated his ambition to represent Türkiye in GT4 on the European stage with BOM.

Efe Ayhan, a 10-year-old competing in the mini category for the past two years, expressed his goal of eventually representing his country in Formula One and GT series.

Rüzgar Evci, an 11-year-old competing in the mini category for five years, described last season as a learning experience in the championship, aiming to win his category this season and finish the championship at the top.

Evci emphasized the efforts of the team manager, technical staff and driver coach in his development, aiming to finish the championship at the top at the end of the season.