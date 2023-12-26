Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone stated that Michael Schumacher will forever be remembered as a Formula One icon, highlighting his effective leadership of the Ferrari team during his successful tenure.

Ecclestone, 93, said on the 10th anniversary of Schumacher's skiing accident in France that he helped boost the German's career in its early stages.

Schumacher made his F1 debut in 1991 with the Jordan team but was already at Benetton for the next race and won his first two world titles with them in 1994 and 1995. He then joined Ferrari and won his other five titles with the Scuderia from 2000 to 2004.

"I knew that he was talented. Eddie Jordan was very convinced of him; he had a good eye. Michael surely would have found another cockpit, but we took a few shortcuts for Schui. We stole him from Jordan," Ecclestone recalled.

Looking at Schumacher's Ferrari era, during which he helped the team end a long title drought, Ecclestone said: "One day we were sitting together, and I asked him: who is leading this team? And he answered: 'I am going that.'

"He did that really well. He could get the best out of the people. He earned the respect of the people; they listened to him. Whenever he said something, they knew it was correct. Whatever Michael said, (team principal Jean) Todt followed it."

Ecclestone said he could not really understand why Schumacher retired for the first time in 2006 because "he still was so good," but that he is remembered as an icon in the sport.

"Of course, Michael profited from Formula One, but Formula One profited at the same time by having him around. There are enough drivers who simply disappear, and no one remembers them. That is, of course, different from Schui. Like Lewis Hamilton these days, he stands for his own brand," Ecclestone said.

Ecclestone named Schumacher "quite normal, simply a nice guy," but only has vague memories of Schumacher's ski accident day, Dec. 29, 2013, since when his family has shielded him and not appeared in public; his health status is unknown.

"No one knew at the time what had happened and what consequences it would have. It took a long time until the people understood what had happened," Ecclestone said.

"I miss him. He is a star and will always be remembered as a star," Ecclestone said.