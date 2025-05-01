Just days before the Miami Grand Prix, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem hinted at revising the controversial rules that have penalized drivers for cursing, amid growing criticism from inside the paddock.

In an Instagram post Monday, Ben Sulayem said he’s weighing “improvements” to Appendix B – the governing document for sanctions on everything from foul language to political statements.

“Humans make the rules, and humans can improve the rules,” he wrote. “The principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in.”

The rules currently hit Formula One drivers with a base fine of 40,000 euros (about $45,500) for using language that causes "moral injury" to the FIA.

But the clampdown, which intensified last year, has sparked outrage among top drivers and fans alike – particularly when drivers were punished for emotional, in-the-moment reactions caught on hot mics during races.

Mic’d up and under fire

In a sport where cockpit radios are broadcast live and cameras roam every corner of the paddock, F1 drivers are arguably under more surveillance than any other athletes. And that, many argue, has made them unfair targets.

“In other sports, you don’t run around with a mic attached to you,” said reigning world champion Max Verstappen. “A lot of people say a lot of bad things when they’re full of adrenaline. It just doesn’t get picked up.”

Verstappen, along with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, was punished last year under the new rules – Leclerc fined, Verstappen given community service for describing his car with an expletive. The backlash was swift. Rally drivers boycotted TV interviews last month after a similar punishment in the World Rally Championship.

The Dutch driver has repeatedly insisted that the issue lies with broadcasters, not drivers. “They probably include that (swearing) for entertainment,” he said. “Just stop airing it.”

Who draws the line?

While the FIA’s intent was to maintain a professional image, the enforcement has raised bigger questions – especially after Ben Sulayem told Motorsport.com last year, “We’re not rappers, you know.” Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is Black, called the comment racially insensitive.

Even outside Formula One, sports federations are wrestling with the gray area between heat-of-the-moment reactions and outright misconduct. Tennis, golf, football, and basketball all have rules against "audible obscenity," but often factor in intent and target.

When Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham was sent off for yelling "f*** off" at a referee in February, his coach Carlo Ancelotti argued the punishment was excessive: “He didn’t say ‘f*** you.’ It wasn’t meant to offend.”

The NBA fined Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards $100,000 in December for profanities during a live interview, citing repeat offenses. A week later, he was hit with another $50,000 fine for obscene gestures.

Golf star Tyrrell Hatton? Fined for snapping a club and yelling during a European tour meltdown. The list goes on – but none of those athletes have open mics during every second of their professional lives.

Signals of softening

Despite the FIA tightening the screws for 2025 – expanding punishments to include suspensions for repeat offenses – there are signs of a softer stance. After Carlos Sainz Jr. dropped an expletive during a news conference while protesting a previous fine, he wasn’t penalized.

Ben Sulayem now appears to be shifting focus – not necessarily rewriting the rules, but rethinking how they’re enforced.

Still, trust is fragile. Verstappen recently refused to comment on a post-race penalty in Saudi Arabia, saying, “I know I cannot swear in here, but at the same time, you can also not be critical.”

The controversy over profanity comes amid a broader pattern of friction between Ben Sulayem and drivers since he took office in 2021.

With FIA elections looming, a measured retreat on this issue could ease the tension and polish his image.

For now, the paddock waits.