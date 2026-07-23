Lewis Hamilton returns to one of his happiest hunting grounds this weekend with a chance to head into Formula One's August summer break on a high, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli arrives in Hungary determined to strengthen his growing hold on the title amid mounting concerns over Mercedes teammate George Russell's struggles.

The Hungaroring has long been a special venue for Hamilton, who has won a record eight races at the Budapest circuit. A victory on Sunday would see the Ferrari driver equal his own Formula One record of nine wins at a single track, matching his remarkable success at Silverstone.

Hamilton also claimed his most recent pole position in Hungary in 2023, making the tight and twisty circuit an ideal opportunity for Ferrari to continue its recent resurgence.

Antonelli, meanwhile, enters the final race before the summer break in complete control of the championship. The 19-year-old Italian has won six of the season's first 10 races, converting all six of his pole positions into victories and opening a commanding 45-point lead over Hamilton in the standings.

His latest triumph at Spa-Francorchamps further reinforced his rapid rise, with the young Mercedes driver adapting superbly to Formula One's new hybrid era, where AI-controlled energy deployment and battery management have become increasingly important. Antonelli's aggressive driving style has allowed him to maximize the performance of Mercedes' power unit and establish himself as the benchmark in 2026.

While Antonelli continues to flourish, Russell's season has taken a dramatic downturn.

The Briton began the year as the championship favorite and earned the nickname "Mr. Consistency," but arrives in Budapest under heavy pressure after retiring in Belgium following an opening-lap collision with former Mercedes teammate Hamilton. It marked his third scoreless race of the campaign and left him 50 points behind Antonelli.

Russell's difficulties have become one of the biggest talking points in the paddock, with recurring straight-line performance issues costing him significant time compared to his rivals. The contrast between the Mercedes teammates has become increasingly evident as Antonelli continues collecting victories.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff acknowledged the team's frustrations but insisted both drivers will continue receiving equal support despite Antonelli's championship advantage.

"We've shown at every race so far that the performance is there," Wolff said. "But we haven't converted enough of that potential into results. We've lost points through self-inflicted issues and we know we need to improve."

Wolff also dismissed any suggestion that Mercedes would prioritize Antonelli in the title fight.

"We don't want the drivers taking time away from each other. We don't want any yo-yoing and then to have Ferrari or Red Bull breathing down our necks and lose victories," he said. "We'll never take a victory away from either driver, whether it's Kimi or George who is ahead."

The Mercedes boss also brushed aside speculation linking Antonelli with Ferrari, saying the Italian manufacturer had missed its chance years ago.

"We're aware of the interest, but Kimi has been a Mercedes driver since he was 11," Wolff said. "Ferrari should have done the job six or seven years ago."

Ferrari arrive in Hungary encouraged by a noticeable improvement in form.

Charles Leclerc won at Silverstone before finishing runner-up in Belgium, while Hamilton claimed victory in Barcelona, finished third at Silverstone and fourth at Spa. The Hungaroring's slow, technical layout is expected to reduce Ferrari's engine deficit, potentially making the Scuderia an even stronger contender.

Still, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur warned against expecting an easy weekend.

"Every weekend we start from scratch," Vasseur said. "It's about setup and tire management. Budapest should suit us better than Spa because engine power matters less, but nothing is guaranteed. We still have to execute everything properly."

Antonelli also expects one of the most competitive races of the season, predicting a four-team battle involving Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull.

"It's going to be another track a bit like Monaco where you simply try to drive as fast as you can," he said. "It will be very tight between all of us, so putting everything together will be crucial."

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium with second-placed Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after winning the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack, Monaco, June 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

McLaren could emerge as Ferrari's biggest challenger after announcing a substantial upgrade package for Hungary, including a revised floor and new aerodynamic components. The team will also continue evaluating an experimental rear wing, while reigning champion Lando Norris returns to the circuit where he won last season ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri.

Italian reserve driver Leonardo Fornaroli, the reigning Formula Two champion, will take part in Friday's opening practice session for McLaren in place of Piastri.

Red Bull also expects to remain firmly in contention after Max Verstappen's podium finish in Belgium, while Aston Martin hope a long-awaited chassis upgrade designed by Adrian Newey can help revive a disappointing season.

The team, however, must wait until the Dutch Grand Prix after the summer break before introducing Honda's latest engine package.