Turkish Moto2 rider Deniz Öncü says a renewed mindset and an intense training program have him ready to attack the second half of the 2026 season as he continues chasing the world championship dream he has carried since childhood.

The 23-year-old is spending the Moto2 summer break at the Kenan Sofuoğlu Circuit in Akyazı, Sakarya, where he has been sharpening both his physical condition and mental approach ahead of the championship's return.

With just a week remaining before racing resumes, Öncü believes the work put in during the break can help turn around a difficult first half of the season.

"Everything is going well with the training right now. We're moving quite fast," Öncü said. "We have one week left, and we're trying to get ourselves back in shape as quickly as we can."

Born in Alanya on July 26, 2003, Öncü has emerged as one of Türkiye's brightest Grand Prix talents. Alongside his twin brother, Can Öncü, he has spent years training under the guidance of five-time Supersport world champion Kenan Sofuoğlu, whose purpose-built circuit has become the country's premier training center for elite motorcycle racers, including World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu.

Öncü's rise through international racing has been steady. After winning the Asia Talent Cup in 2017 and developing through the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, he progressed to Moto3, where he raced full time between 2020 and 2023.

His breakthrough came in 2023 with Red Bull KTM Ajo, when he finished fourth in the Moto3 standings after collecting three victories and several podium finishes. That performance earned him promotion to Moto2 with the same team in 2024, where he claimed his first podium with a third-place finish at Aragón.

The following season marked another milestone. Öncü became the first Turkish rider to win a Moto2 race when he edged the Aragón Grand Prix by just 0.003 seconds, the closest finish in the class's history. He later added a second victory at the Sachsenring and finished 12th in the championship with 100 points despite battling injuries late in the campaign.

The move to Elf Marc VDS Racing for 2026 has brought fresh challenges.

Now riding a Boscoscuro chassis alongside teammate Aron Canet, Öncü has struggled to adapt to a new motorcycle, team and technical package while continuing his recovery from last year's injuries. Through 11 rounds, he sits 19th in the standings with 15.5 points, highlighted by a ninth-place finish in Thailand, several midfield results and a retirement at Assen.

Rather than dwell on those setbacks, Öncü believes the summer break has helped him develop the confidence needed to ride closer to the limit.

"I think I've improved myself mentally," he said. "Right now I believe I can push the limits a little more with a 'nothing to lose' mindset. There were some shortcomings at the start of the season, but I think we've improved over time. We'll build on that during the summer break and come back for the second half of the season in a completely different way."

The mental reset has been shaped in large part by Sofuoğlu, who encouraged him to focus on the enjoyment of racing instead of treating it as a profession.

"The most valuable advice I received is that this isn't my job, it's something I love," Öncü said. "Kenan told me, 'Don't see this as a job. See it as something you love. Just enjoy it.'"

Turkish speedster Deniz Öncü during the Moto2 summer break at the Kenan Sofuoğlu Circuit in Akyazı, Sakarya, Türkiye, Aug. 4, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Öncü also hopes his journey will inspire more young riders in Türkiye, where he believes motorcycle racing still lacks the recognition and financial support needed to help aspiring talent reach the international stage.

"Motorcycle racing still doesn't receive the value it deserves in Türkiye," he said. "It's a very expensive sport, and it's extremely difficult without family support. As long as your family is behind you and you continue training on the tracks, you can improve yourself. I hope what we're doing becomes a source of pride and a goal for others. They can achieve even more than we have."

Despite the challenges of adapting to a new machine and enduring inconsistent results this season, Öncü's long-term ambition remains unchanged.

"My goal is to become a world champion no matter what," he said. "It doesn't matter which category. I've had that goal since I was a child. I want to win that title."