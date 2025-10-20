Turkish motorcycling star Toprak Razgatlıoğlu clinched his third World Superbike Championship (WSBK) title on Sunday, securing back-to-back crowns and becoming the first Turkish rider in history to win three world titles in the sport.

The 12th and final round of the 2025 season unfolded on the storied 4.4-kilometer Jerez track in southern Spain – the same circuit where the 28-year-old speedster captured his 2024 crown.

Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu poses with his ROKiT BMW Motorrad bike after winning the 2025 World Superbike Championship, signaling three fingers to mark his third world title at Jerez Circuit, Jerez, Spain, Oct. 19, 2025. (DHA Photo)

This time, victory came with even deeper meaning: it was not only the close of another championship season but also the end of an era.

After eight thrilling years in World Superbike, Razgatlıoğlu will now step up to MotoGP in 2026, riding for Prima Pramac Racing on a Yamaha YZR-M1, becoming Türkiye’s first-ever MotoGP competitor.

Local circuits to global glory

Born in Alanya, Antalya Province, Razgatlıoğlu first mounted a motorcycle at just seven years old, inspired by his father, stunt rider Arif Razgatlıoğlu, and guided throughout his professional rise by Kenan Sofuoğlu, Türkiye’s five-time Supersport world champion.

From the outset, Razgatlıoğlu’s talent was unmistakable – a rare blend of composure, aggression, and artistry on two wheels.

He made his full-season debut in World Superbike in 2018, quickly catching attention for his fearless overtakes and precision braking.

In 2021, racing for Pata Yamaha, Razgatlıoğlu toppled the long-standing dynasty of Northern Irishman Jonathan Rea, ending his six-year reign.

That year, he became the first Turkish rider ever to win a WSBK world title, signaling a new era for Turkish motorsport.

His move to ROKiT BMW Motorrad in 2024 was a bold gamble that paid off.

Not only did Razgatlıoğlu deliver BMW its first-ever Superbike world title, but he also revived the manufacturer’s global racing ambitions.

In 2025, he did it again – delivering BMW a second consecutive riders’ championship, solidifying his status as a generational racer capable of transforming every machine he rides.

Dominance defined

Razgatlıoğlu’s 2025 campaign was a masterclass in consistency and determination.

Across 258 career races, he has claimed 173 podiums, including 78 victories, 61 second-place finishes, and 34 third-place finishes – a level of dominance rarely seen in the sport.

In 2025 alone, he tallied 21 wins, nine second places, and 20 fastest laps, amassing a total of 616 championship points.

He also continued to make history by setting the record for 13 consecutive race victories in 2024 – the longest winning streak in a single WSBK season.

But the path to glory this season wasn’t smooth.

The Jerez finale tested every ounce of his mental and physical endurance.

During the Superpole race, Razgatlıoğlu was struck by Aruba Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega, forcing him out of contention.

Remaining calm, the Turkish rider regrouped for the main race, where a top-10 finish was enough to secure the championship. Instead, he charged to third place, sealing the title in style.

One for Türkiye

In the aftermath, Razgatlıoğlu reflected on a season of triumph and turbulence with humility and pride.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA). “It’s different from my first title – back then, everything was new, a dream.

But this one is special.

This is my last Superbike season and my final race with BMW. I wanted to give them a gift before I go – and that gift is this world championship.”

He dedicated his victory to his homeland and fans who followed his journey from the beginning.

“This world championship belongs to my country. We achieved it together,” he said. “People only see the rider on the screen, but behind me is a family – mechanics, engineers, everyone. Even a single loose screw can end a race. This is teamwork. We worked, we fought, and we won together.”

Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu celebrates his 2025 World Superbike Championship victory with a lap of honor, waving the Turkish flag while riding his ROKiT BMW Motorrad bike after sealing his third world title at Jerez Circuit, Jerez, Spain, Oct. 19, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Even after being hit by Bulega in the Superpole race, Razgatlıoğlu chose grace over anger.

“He apologized several times and admitted his mistake,” he said. “In these situations, staying calm is always better. He knew what he did, and that’s enough. The Turkish fans in the stands made sure our voice was heard.”