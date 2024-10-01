Kenan Sofuoğlu, captain of Türkiye’s national motorcycle team, has revealed that efforts are in full swing to bring the Superbike World Championship back to Istanbul Park after a 12-year hiatus.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Sofuoğlu shared his optimism about adding Istanbul to the 2025 Superbike calendar, contingent on securing sufficient sponsorship.

“The track is ready, and everyone wants to see Superbike in Türkiye again, especially our riders. However, the necessary budget is still a hurdle,” Sofuoğlu explained, highlighting ongoing discussions with Istanbul Park's new management, including Lale Cander, and Superbike officials who have visited the track.

Razgatlıoğlu super-charged

Sofuoğlu also praised Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, who currently leads the Superbike standings by 39 points, with just two races left.

Despite a crash on Sept. 6 that sidelined him for six races, Razgatlıoğlu bounced back in Aragon, where his goal was to secure points, not necessarily win. “Like in football, you can’t win every match. The aim is to finish the season as the champion,” Sofuoğlu remarked.

He expects Razgatlıoğlu to clinch the title, barring any unforeseen mishaps, likely in the final race in Spain.

Sofuoğlu also discussed the future of Turkish riders Bahattin Sofuoğlu and Can Öncü, both competing in the Supersport World Championship.

"They’re still gaining experience, but soon enough, we’ll see them on the podium regularly," he said.

Sofuoğlu announced a major shift for Bahattin Sofuoğlu, who will leave his current team (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) and race with Yamaha next season, a move Sofuoğlu believes will allow him to shine.

He anticipates intense competition between Bahattin and Can in the coming year.

Strong federation

Reflecting on the recent passing of Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF) President Bekir Yunus Uçar, Sofuoğlu expressed his sorrow and confidence in the federation’s future.

“We’ve lost more than just a president; he was like a brother to us. Morale is low, but the team that worked with him is determined to continue,” Sofuoğlu said, emphasizing that he trusts the federation will be led by the right people, ensuring stability for the sport.

Zayn’s rising star

Sofuoğlu also spoke about his 5-year-old son, Zayn Sofuoğlu, who has captured social media’s attention with his racing skills.

“My dream for Zayn Sofuoğlu isn’t just to be a social media sensation. I want him to represent Türkiye as a world-class athlete,” Sofuoğlu said.

Zayn Sofuoğlu is already competing in motorcycle and karting championships and could potentially win both Turkish titles this year. Sofuoğlu has high hopes for his son’s future, possibly even in Formula One.

Sofuoğlu acknowledged that Zayn Sofuoğlu’s growing popularity on social media is a strategic move. “Next year, we plan to compete in karting races in England, Italy, and other European countries, and social media exposure is crucial for that,” he explained. Despite the demanding schedule, Sofuoğlu handles the training and video production himself, and the effort has paid off with widespread admiration. “God willing, Zayn will have a long and successful career ahead of him,” he added.