Reigning World Superbike Champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu has set his sights on repeating his championship victory in the 2025 season with his "No. 1" ROKiT BMW bike.

After a solid start in the season opener in Australia, where he secured a second-place finish in the first race but faced mechanical issues in the second, Toprak is now focusing on making his way back to the podium.

Working alongside fellow Turkish riders Bahattin Sofuoğlu and Can Öncü under the leadership of Turkish Motorcycle Federation national team captain Kenan Sofuoğlu, the ROKiT BMW rider is ready to take on the next challenge in Portugal on March 29-30.

Reflecting on his season opener, Toprak acknowledged the unlucky start but is determined to push forward.

"We couldn’t get the perfect start, but we’ve had similar challenges in Australia the past few years. I’m focused on the next race," Toprak told Anadolu Agency (AA). "We’re preparing here every day at the track, and the weather is great. I’m leaving the past behind and focusing on what’s ahead."

Dream podium

Toprak, who has been tirelessly working at the Kenan Sofuoğlu Circuit in Akyazı, emphasized the importance of avoiding the same misfortune he faced in the opening race.

With his eyes set on the top of the standings, Razgatlıoğlu's ultimate goal remains clear: a World Championship title.

"Our target has always been the World Championship. We want to win it with the ‘No. 1’ bike this year," he said. "Right now, I’m focused on the next race. If we perform well, we’ll be happy with the result."

The Turkish rider also expressed excitement about racing alongside Yamaha Motoxracing’s Bahattin Sofuoğlu, who is making his debut in the championship this season. "It feels great to have Bahattin there. It’s an honor to race against him, and he’s improving every day. He still needs time to adjust to the bike and style, but it’s a beautiful thing to witness," said Toprak.

Toprak hopes that the two of them will share the podium in the future, calling it a dream come true. "It would be legendary if we both make it to the podium. We’ve dreamed of this, and I’m excited to be part of it. Bahattin still needs time to get used to everything, but I’m really happy we’re racing together in the same category."