This weekend marks a pivotal chapter for Turkish motorcycle racing, as four riders – Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Bahattin Sofuoğlu, Can Öncü and Deniz Öncü – gear up to make their mark across Europe.

The speedsters will grace two key venues, the World Superbike and Supersport Championships at Donington Park, England, and the Moto2 World Championship at Sachsenring, Germany.

Under Kenan Sofuoğlu, the Turkish Motorcycle Federation’s National Teams captain and multiple-time WSSP world champion, they aim to shine on these fiercely competitive global stages.

At Donington Park, a 4.02-kilometer layout famed for its flowing corners and elevation shifts, the seventh WSBK round promises high-speed drama over three races scheduled across Saturday and Sunday.

Razgatlıoğlu's dominance

The reigning 2024 World Superbike champion, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, returns on his BMW M 1000 RR, riding with the coveted No. 1 plate as he chases a third WSBK title in what will be his final championship season before moving to MotoGP in 2026 with Prima Pramac Racing.

Toprak’s dominance at Donington is undeniable – last year, he swept all three races with a commanding performance that included a staggering 11.3-second victory margin in the first race and a streak of seven consecutive wins at the track.

Despite a setback last season with a pneumothorax after a crash in Magny-Cours, Toprak’s resilience shone through as he clinched the title at Jerez and returned strong for podiums in subsequent rounds.

His preparation, overseen by Kenan Sofuoğlu, and his recent adjustments to the bike and tires highlight his intent to defend his crown against fierce rivals such as Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista, as well as British favorites eager to excel on home turf.

Sofuoğlu's momentum

In the World Supersport Championship, Turkish hope Bahattin Sofuoğlu, also mentored by Kenan, looks to build momentum after a challenging 2024 season.

Riding for Yamaha Motoxracing, Bahattin arrives at Donington aiming to convert potential into points and possibly podium finishes.

The technical demands of the Donington layout suit his riding style, but he faces stiff competition from seasoned riders like Stefano Manzi and compatriot Can Öncü, who also competes in the Supersport class under Kawasaki Puccetti Racing.

Turkish rider Can Öncü applauds fans after finishing the World Supersport Championship race at the Emilia-Romagna, Bologna, Italy, June 15, 2025. (AA Photo).

Can, a former Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup champion, is hungry for his first WSSP victory.

Although consistency has eluded him, his pace and determination have grown steadily, setting the stage for a breakthrough performance at Donington.

Both Bahattin and Can will contest two races each weekend, with qualifying and practice sessions starting July 11.

Another Öncü

Meanwhile, the Moto2 World Championship’s 11th round unfolds at Germany’s demanding Sachsenring circuit, known for tight corners and technical challenges.

Deniz Öncü, Can Öncü’s twin brother and a promising young talent with the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team, hopes to capitalize on his growing experience to secure a podium finish.

At just 20 years old, Deniz Öncü is carving a path toward MotoGP, facing fierce rivals such as Jake Dixon and Tony Arbolino.

(L-R) Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Deniz Oncu of Türkiye, Italtrans Racing Team rider Diogo Moreira of Brazil and Fantic Racing rider Aron Canet of Spain in action during the Moto 2 race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 22, 2025. (EPA Photo)

His weekend begins with practice and qualifying on July 12, followed by the 25-lap main race on July 13.

This weekend is not just about races; it’s about the rise of Turkish motorcycle racing on the global stage.

Under Kenan Sofuoğlu’s mentorship, the quartet of Toprak, Bahattin, Can, and Deniz symbolizes Türkiye’s growing presence and ambition in the sport.

Toprak’s title defense and record-chasing runs at Donington, combined with the Öncü twins’ potential in Supersport and Moto2, frame a narrative of resilience, youth, and tactical mastery.

With British riders like Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes pushing hard at home and top Supersport and Moto2 contenders in pursuit, the battles on track will be fierce and unpredictable.