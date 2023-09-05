As the roar of engines and the smell of burning rubber permeate the air, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown in the high-octane world of motorcycle racing.

Bahattin Sofuoğlu, the Turkish sensation on two wheels, is gearing up for the 9th stage of the World Supersport Championship in France, and his ambitions are soaring higher than ever as he strives to conquer the podium in the remaining four races of the season.

Sofuoğlu, the star rider of the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team, is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the heart-pounding race scheduled for Sept. 8-10 at the Magny Cours Track in France.

While the world watches, he's been fine-tuning his skills at the Kenan Sofuoğlu Track, nestled in the Akyazı district of Sakarya.

Having recently clinched third place in both races of the 8th leg of the championship held in the Czech Republic, Sofuoğlu stands tall with 129 points, firmly securing the fifth place spot.

Yet, his sights are firmly fixed on the podium for the upcoming race in France and beyond.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Bahattin Sofuoğlu opened up about his season journey.

He acknowledged that the season did not kick off as he had envisioned, facing some setbacks after the Dutch races.

However, not letting adversity deter him, the Turkish speedster notched his first podium finish in Spain during the fourth race of the season and subsequently claimed victory in the second race of that stage.

But as fate would have it, challenges loomed on the horizon.

Sofuoğlu reflected, "The following races were a bit more challenging. I gave it my all in Italy, even though I could not secure a podium finish. During the first race in Czechia, I proudly stood on the podium. However, the second race was an extraordinary test of my mettle. It began to rain, and then the track dried, only to be soaked again. I fell but got back up, persevered, and clinched third place."

His dedication to victory knows no bounds.

Throughout the summer, Bahattin Sofuoğlu toiled relentlessly at both the track and the gym, foregoing vacations.

He recalled last year's 9th leg of the France race with a sense of gravity.

It was there that a crash involving a British pilot led to his unfortunate exit from the race due to injury.

Yet, the Magny Cours Track in France holds a special place in Sofuoğlu's heart.

With steely determination, he outlined his ambitions, stating, "In the remaining four races this year, I aim to grace the podium once again. While the world championship may seem out of reach, given the points difference and the number of races left, securing the third spot in the world rankings is a challenging but attainable goal. I plan to finish on the podium in all upcoming races and accumulate more points than my teammate, who currently holds the third position. If I achieve that, there's a glimmer of hope."