Türkiye’s Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Can Öncü head into the final round of the 2025 World Superbike and World Supersport seasons this weekend, at Spain’s Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, aiming to make history

Located in southern Spain’s Andalusian heartland, the 4.423-kilometer Jerez circuit is steeped in racing lore.

Known for its flowing corners, elevation changes and passionate grandstands, it’s a track that demands precision, bravery and relentless rhythm.

Temperatures are forecast around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit), with a slight chance of rain – a factor that could influence tire choices and strategies in both championships.

More than 80,000 fans are expected over the three-day weekend, amplifying the intensity of a finale where every point, every corner and every lap could define careers.

Razgatlıoğlu’s 3rd WSBK crown

At the center of it all stands Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – Türkiye’s motorcycling icon, BMW’s star rider and the man with destiny in his grip.

The 28-year-old enters the Jerez round atop the riders’ standings with 580 points, holding a 39-point advantage over his closest rival, Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista.

After switching from Yamaha to ROKiT BMW Motorrad for the 2025 season, Razgatlıoğlu has rewritten the narrative of BMW’s racing fortunes.

Eight race wins, ten pole positions and seven fastest laps have transformed the M 1000 RR into a genuine title contender.

His back-to-back victories in Portimao last weekend gave him the cushion he needed – and now, one podium finish on Saturday could make him a three-time world champion.

“Jerez feels like home turf,” Razgatlıoğlu said ahead of the finale. “The track rewards balance – not just speed, but patience. I want to finish this championship the same way I started: by fighting at the front.”

The Istanbul-born star knows the track well.

Last year, he dominated the same circuit with a pole and a Race 1 victory.

This time, he’ll be supported once again by Turkish Motorsports Federation (TMF) National Team Captain Kenan Sofuoğlu, his long-time mentor and a five-time Supersport world champion.

Under Sofuoğlu’s guidance, Razgatlıoğlu completed his final preparation sessions in Istanbul earlier this week, focusing on race starts and tire degradation simulations.

The weekend will see him hit the circuit on Friday for two practice sessions, before taking on Saturday’s Superpole at 3:00 p.m. (GMT+3) and Race 1 – the potential title decider – at the same hour.

If he seals the championship early, Sunday’s Superpole Race and Race 2 will be more than just celebrations – they’ll be statements of dominance.

Sofuoğlu’s growth

Also representing Türkiye in WSBK is Bahattin Sofuoğlu, the 25-year-old Yamaha Motoxracing rider and son of the legendary Kenan Sofuoğlu.

Although currently 17th in the standings with 48 points, his improvement throughout the season has been noteworthy.

Sofuoğlu delivered solid performances at Imola and Most, showing his growing comfort with the powerful 1000cc machinery. “Racing alongside Toprak is both a challenge and a lesson,” he said in a recent post on X. “I’m pushing to finish the season strong and score for my team.”

This weekend, he’ll shadow the same schedule as Razgatlıoğlu, seeking to secure his first top-ten finish since mid-season.

Can Öncü’s silver triumph

While Razgatlıoğlu’s fight for gold takes center stage, Can Öncü is poised to complete his own remarkable journey in the World Supersport Championship.

The 21-year-old Kawasaki Puccetti Racing rider has already sealed second place overall with 343 points – a career-best finish that cements his rise among the elite.

Öncü’s season has been one of grit and consistency.

From a sensational victory at Phillip Island to a string of podiums across Europe, he’s proven his mettle against seasoned rivals.

His wet-weather prowess shone in Donington Park and Assen, where he maneuvered through treacherous conditions to finish on the podium.

The title has already gone to Italy’s Stefano Manzi, who clinched it with a dominant double win in Portimao, amassing 425 points for MV Agusta – the brand’s first world title in Supersport since 1973.

Yet, for Öncü, the Jerez finale remains a vital opportunity to close the gap and showcase his speed heading into the off-season.

His schedule mirrors the WSBK timeline: Friday’s free practices, followed by Saturday’s Superpole and Race 1 at 4:15 p.m.

The final showdown, Race 2, fires off Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

The Jerez layout, favoring corner stability and high-speed transitions, plays well to Kawasaki’s strengths – and to Öncü’s fearless braking style.

“This season has been about believing in myself again,” Öncü said earlier this month. “To fight at the front and represent my country on this level means everything.”

Turkish revolution

Beyond individual races, Jerez symbolizes the culmination of a broader story – Türkiye’s unprecedented rise in international motorcycle racing.

Under Kenan Sofuoğlu’s leadership, the Turkish Motorsports Federation has invested heavily in nurturing young talent, establishing academies and ensuring riders gain European circuit experience early in their careers.

That investment is paying off. Between Razgatlıoğlu, Öncü and Bahattin Sofuoğlu, Turkish riders have amassed 15 podiums this year across WSBK and Supersport – a figure unthinkable a decade ago. The nation now stands as one of the few capable of fielding competitive racers in both premier categories.

Even the manufacturers have taken notice: BMW’s engineers have credited Razgatlıoğlu’s aggressive braking and cornering feedback for several key upgrades, while Kawasaki’s Supersport development program has leaned on Öncü’s adaptability.