The 2025 World Superbike Championship (WSBK) season kicks off on Feb. 21 at Australia’s Phillip Island Circuit, where Türkiye's Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Bahattin Sofuoğlu will race for rival teams, marking a historic first for Turkish riders in this global arena.

Toprak, the reigning WSBK champion, is set to make his mark with ROKiT BMW Motorrad, taking to the track for free practice sessions on Friday.

He will kick off his title defense on Saturday, at 8 a.m. local time, with his first race of the season, followed by a Superpole session on Sunday at 5 a.m., and a second race at 8 a.m., where he will aim to secure a podium finish.

In a thrilling twist, Bahattin Sofuoğlu will join Toprak as a fierce rival in the 2025 season, competing for the first time in WSBK with the Yamaha Motoxracing team.

The two Turkish riders will face off for the first time in the championship, giving fans a thrilling opportunity to see them race against each other with different teams – a spectacle that promises to electrify the competition.

Meanwhile, in the World Supersport Championship, Can Öncü will fly the Turkish flag, representing his new team, Yamaha.

Öncü will begin his season with free practice on Friday, followed by his first race on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. He’ll also compete in the second race on Sunday at 6:30 a.m., looking to claim a spot on the podium.

Türkiye’s Motorcycling Federation (TMF) President Mehmet Sadık Vefa expressed high expectations for this season, particularly from Razgatlıoğlu, Öncü, and his brother Deniz Öncü, who competes in the Moto2 World Championship.

“We expect world championships from Toprak Razgatlıoğlu in WSBK, Can Öncü in Supersport, and Deniz Öncü in Moto2,” Vefa said. “With the guidance of our national team captain Kenan Sofuoğlu, I believe we’ll bring three world titles to Türkiye this year.”