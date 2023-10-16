Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu is not just a name; he is a legend in the making.

Not only has he left an indelible mark on Turkish sports history, but he has also earned respect and recognition worldwide in the world of motor racing.

His journey is one of mentorship, destiny and dreams fulfilled.

While catching up with him at the Kenan Sofuoğlu Circuit in Sakarya, Razgatlıoğlu talked about his journey, recent achievements and a surprising career move.

In the words of Altuğ Gültan, the filmmaker behind the KNN54 Riders documentary, "If he were in Spain, he might not be able to walk down the street without being mobbed."

Razgatlıoğlu, the man who ended Jonathan Rea's six-year reign as Superbike World Champion in 2021, is no stranger to adulation.

He is the man who put Türkiye on the motorsport map.

Mentored by Kenan Sofuoğlu, a five-time World Supersport Champion, Toprak's journey is the stuff of legends.

We are here at Sofuoğlu's circuit in Sakarya, the training ground for future Turkish sports stars.

This is where Razgatlıoğlu was honed to surpass Sofuoğlu, and remarkably, he did.

Razgatlıoğlu is a humble, driven and immensely likable character – a little fast on the track, but keep up, and you will understand why.

As we approached Toprak for an interview, the news of his move from the Yamaha team to BMW for the upcoming season had just been announced.

It is a decision nobody saw coming, and we get to hear it straight from the horse's mouth.

Razgatlıoğlu replied: "Yes, many people might be surprised by my decision. I know they want me to race in MotoGP now. Last season, when we went to Valencia for Deniz Öncü's race, we wondered why we were not there. Later, we talked to Yamaha, and a bike was arranged. We made some changes to the first bike they proposed, and two months later, we received the bike. If something went wrong in the test race, we had no second bike. It was stressful. But I rode with that bike. Important figures from Yamaha even came to watch. However, I could not connect with the MotoGP bike. Also, there are no vacant seats for the next season. Considering all these hiccups, we decided it wasn't the right time. My goal is not just to be the first Turkish rider in MotoGP; it's to win races and challenge for the podium. I realized that wouldn't happen with Yamaha. If I stay in Superbike, I need a new challenge. Joining BMW, a team that has never won a Superbike championship, sounded appealing. Jonathan Rea is the ultimate Superbike legend; he won six consecutive titles with the same bike. My vision is different; I want to win with different teams and different bikes. Rather than always winning with the best machine, I want to elevate teams that have never won a championship. I hope to achieve that. Right now, not many believe it because BMW isn't on the podium every race. Yamaha was also surprised, but I needed this challenge. Those who know me are aware that I don't like being comfortable."

As the conversation unfolded, it was evident that Razgatlıoğlu is a man with a vision, striving for excellence on his own terms.

He is not just seeking personal glory, but also aiming to make history by elevating underdog teams to Superbike glory.

Razgatlıoğlu's career had a unique start, with Kenan Sofuoğlu's influence playing a pivotal role.

Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu (L) and journalist Serkan Ünlü pose for a photo at trackside at the Kenan Sofuoğlu Circuit, Sakarya, Türkiye, Oct. 4, 2023. (Photo by Serkan Ünlü)

We delved into the story of their relationship.

"Kenan Sofuoğlu was heading to a race in Izmit when I started in this sport," Toprak revealed. "At that time, conditions were tough and costly. Later, his father, the late Irfan Sofuoğlu, bought this land. Before it was completed, Kenan and I rode bikes here. Back then, the track was very different from what it is today. It's like a European track now, not too long, just a kilometer. It's the perfect place for training. It's where we're happiest. It benefits us greatly in our training, especially for practicing overtakes in corners. Kenan worked really hard so we could have what we needed for training. We would appreciate it even more if we knew the background of this place," Razgatlıoğlu explained.

Then, the conversation turned to Kenan Sofuoğlu potentially making a return to the track.

Razgatlıoğlu seemed a bit wary. "Oh, please, do not come back. The young riders are fast; it is not a good idea," he said jokingly.

Why the apprehension about racing alongside Sofuoğlu? "Do not come back; he has quit; we have arrived," Razgatlıoğlu stated.

Toprak is not stopping at Superbike, though. He has already got his eyes on the world of car racing.

"I love working with cars, old or new; it does not matter. After ending his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi transitioned into car racing. I have a similar dream. It could be a rallycross, GT4, or a similar category. But, of course, it is for the future. There are still many podiums to climb and championships to win on motorcycles," he said, with a chuckle.

As we delved further into the conversation, we had Bahattin Sofuoğlu, Kenan Sofuoğlu's nephew, join us.

Bahattin Sofuoğlu recently became the third Turkish rider to win a Supersport race, following Kenan and Can Öncü.

We were curious to know how it feels to carry the Sofuoğlu name into racing.

"The good side is that it commands respect. The challenging part is the expectation; it is enormous. A few months ago, he tore his cruciate ligaments in practice. He had surgery and is recovering. He sends us messages like, 'I am coming back.' We are waiting for him to return," Razgatlıoğlu said.

Then, the conversation turned to the next generation of riders within the Sofuoğlu family, particularly Zayn.

"As Mahir grew older, Kenan wanted to introduce him to motorsports. They bought a car and tried go-karting, but Mahir was not interested. Mahir stepped back, and Zayn took the opportunity. Despite being very young, Zayn insisted on trying. He was only a 1.5 years old. Then one day, Kenan Abi let him ride. Zayn immediately grasped it. He started practicing. I started at 4, and he already passed me while he was still crawling. There is a genetic factor at play here. Kenan says, 'He does not understand it now, but if he wants to, I will do everything in my power to make him a Formula One driver.' The most critical thing here is Zayn's desire. Some people say, 'He is too young for this,' but they do not know much about sports. I started at 3 years old. If you do not provide this kind of training at a young age, your child cannot do these sports. I am a living example of that. Zayn has had no training; he is always in the hands of professionals on a professional track. I would have a problem if he were my child. Zayn started riding at 1.5 years old and raised the bar. What will our child do? The goal has skyrocketed now," he said, chuckling.

Razgatlıoğlu is more than a motorcycle racer; he's a man with a vision and a love for challenges.

His journey from the humble origins of motor racing to his current status as a global phenomenon is a testament to his dedication and talent.

His passion for pushing boundaries transcends not only the racetrack but also into the future of motorsport.

Razgatlıoğlu's story is far from over, and the next chapters promise even more exhilarating twists and turns.