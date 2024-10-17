Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlıoğlu is poised to clinch his second World Superbike Championship (WSBK) title this weekend in Spain.

The final round of the 2024 WSBK season kicks off at the Circuito de Jerez on Oct. 19-20, where Razgatlıoğlu can secure the championship by maintaining a 37-point lead over his closest rival, Italy's Nicolo Bulega.

Known as “El Turco” among fans, Razgatlıoğlu has had an impressive season since his move to the Rokit BMW team from Pata Yamaha.

Despite a shaky start at the opening round in Australia, where he finished fifth and faced mechanical issues, Razgatlıoğlu quickly rebounded, showcasing his championship potential.

In the second round in Barcelona, ​​he made a bold statement by winning the first race and securing the top spot in the superpole, finishing third in the second race.

“Many people said we didn't have a winning bike, but we showed we do,” he stated after the Barcelona races. “This is a big project for BMW, and I'm a part of it. “We have the potential to win the championship.”

This season, Razgatlıoğlu has set the record for the most consecutive victories in WSBK history, clinching 13 wins in a row.

His journey to this milestone began at the third round in the Netherlands, where he fought back from a ninth-place start in the second race to secure a stunning victory.

With wins in Italy, England, Czechia and Portugal, Razgatlıoğlu has not only dominated the season but also etched his name in the record books, with 216 career races and 136 podium finishes.

Despite a setback due to injury that sidelined him from races in France and Italy, Razgatlıoğlu made a successful return at MotorLand Aragon, finishing in second place in all three races.

He continued to build momentum with a strong performance in Portugal, where he claimed two victories and a second-place finish, extending his lead over Bulega to 46 points.

As the season finale approaches, Razgatlıoğlu holds a commanding 473 points, 46 ahead of Bulega, who sits at 427 points.

To secure the championship, he needs to maintain at least a 37-point lead over Bulega after the first race in Jerez. Points are awarded as follows: 25 for a win, 20 for second place and 16 for third.

In superpole races, points are distributed as 12 for first, 9 for second and 7 for third.

Should Razgatlıoğlu finish the first race in Jerez with a sufficient points margin, he will guarantee his second world championship, further solidifying his legacy in motorcycle racing.

Razgatlıoğlu, who previously won the championship with Yamaha in 2021, is now on the cusp of history again with Rokit BMW.