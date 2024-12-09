Max Verstappen clinched his fourth straight Formula One World Drivers' Championship, but the 2024 season defied expectations with thrilling unpredictability.

What began in Bahrain in March culminated in an electrifying 24th race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Verstappen dominance amid RB turmoil

Verstappen's path to a fourth consecutive title seemed inevitable after winning seven of the first 10 races, reinforcing his unshakable drive to shut out off-track distractions.

Despite the turbulence surrounding his team – most notably the scandal involving team principal Christian Horner and the departure of technical maestro Adrian Newey to Aston Martin – Verstappen remained a force to be reckoned with.

His win in Spain in June would be his last for a while, as a surprising 11-race dry spell followed.

However, a dominant victory in Brazil ended the drought, and Verstappen quashed any hopes of a late challenge by Lando Norris, securing the title with two races to spare.

With an eye on a fifth consecutive championship, he now joins an elite group, with Michael Schumacher being the only other driver to achieve such dominance in F1.

Hamilton's gamble

In a stunning pre-season move, Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes after six world titles and joined Ferrari, hoping the Scuderia will deliver his record-breaking eighth crown.

Hamilton's gamble recalls his 2012 switch from McLaren to Mercedes, a move that paid off with six championships.

Ferrari's resurgence under team principal Fred Vasseur gives Hamilton a promising chance to end his career on a high, as he chases that elusive eighth title.

McLaren's resurgence

McLaren’s revival was one of the season's most compelling stories.

The British team clinched their first constructors' title since 1998, edging out Ferrari in the standings.

While the constructors' crown may not grab the headlines, its significance cannot be overstated.

For McLaren, the title marks a major financial boon, with millions in prize money boosting the team's prospects for 2025.

This win, their 21st world title, promises to further fuel McLaren’s ambitions as they aim to challenge Red Bull's dominance.

Driver moves

The driver carousel spun earlier than usual this season.

Lewis Hamilton’s high-profile move to Ferrari triggered a series of changes, including Carlos Sainz’s switch to Williams. Daniel Ricciardo, beloved by fans but let go by Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri, made his exit in favor of Kiwi Liam Lawson.

Several other familiar faces departed the grid: Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu from Sauber, and Kevin Magnussen from Haas.

Despite a disappointing season, Sergio Perez remains Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull – for now.

Meanwhile, promising new talents like Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), and Jack Doohan (Haas) join the ranks, signaling the arrival of fresh energy.