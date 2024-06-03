Renowned as "the greatest of all time" in the world of sports, the legendary boxer and Muslim activist Muhammad Ali was commemorated Tuesday on the eighth anniversary of his passing.

Born as Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. in Louisville, Kentucky, on Jan. 17, 1942, Ali's journey into boxing began unexpectedly.

At age 12, after his bike was stolen, Ali was advised to take up boxing to channel his anger.

Trained by Chuck Bodak, Ali quickly made a name for himself, winning numerous regional "Golden Gloves" titles and 95 out of 100 amateur bouts.

Ali's meteoric rise began at the 1960 Rome Olympics, where he won a gold medal in light heavyweight boxing.

Infuriated by racial discrimination upon his return, Ali famously threw his medal into the Ohio River. He reclaimed his lost glory decades later by lighting the Olympic flame at the 1996 Atlanta Games and receiving a replacement medal.

Turning professional, Ali defeated Tunney Hunsaker on Oct. 29, 1960, and continued to dominate the ring, besting notable fighters such as Tony Esperti, Jim Robinson and Henry Cooper.

Within three years, Ali had won 15 of 19 matches by knockout. His unique style and psychological tactics, including his famous "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" mantra, set him apart.

On Feb. 25, 1964, Ali faced heavyweight champion Sonny Liston. Despite being the underdog, Ali's performance led to Liston's retirement in the seventh round, earning Ali his first championship title at just 22 years old.

Ali's rematch with Liston in May 1965 ended in a first-round knockout, with the "phantom punch" becoming legendary.

His record boasts 161 wins out of 167 amateur matches and 56 wins in 61 professional fights, with 37 by knockout. His victories included becoming the youngest world heavyweight champion in 1964 after defeating Liston. Ali's conversion to Islam followed shortly after, adopting the name Muhammad Ali and joining the Nation of Islam.

Ali's outspoken nature and refusal to fight in the Vietnam War in 1966 led to severe consequences, including a five-year prison sentence, a $10,000 fine, and the loss of his titles and passport. Despite these challenges, Ali's conviction was overturned in 1971, but he had already endured a 3.5-year boxing hiatus.

Ali's career featured legendary matches, including the "Fight of the Century" against Joe Frazier in 1971, where Ali suffered his first professional loss but later regained his title in a subsequent match. He became the first boxer to win the world heavyweight title three times after defeating Leon Spinks in 1978.

Despite his Parkinson's diagnosis in 1984, Ali continued to fight and advocate for various causes.

He made significant public appearances, including negotiating the release of American hostages with Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in 1991 and serving as a United Nations peace ambassador in Afghanistan in 2002. Ali's legacy was immortalized in the 2001 biographical film "Ali," starring Will Smith.

Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3, 2016, in Phoenix, Arizona, due to respiratory complications.

His life, marked by his assertion, "I am the greatest," still highlights his unparalleled legacy in sports and activism.