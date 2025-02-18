Pakistan is set to host its first major cricket tournament in nearly three decades starting Wednesday, marking a historic milestone for the country, which was once off-limits due to security concerns.

The Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in three cities over the next 2.5 weeks, offers a significant opportunity to boost Pakistan's international standing – if authorities can ensure a smooth and secure event.

"Convincing the world that Pakistan is safe and capable of hosting such a major global event required tremendous effort and persuasion," said former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Ramiz Raja. "Eventually, the world understood our perspective," added Raja, who oversaw the tournament's award in 2021.

The lead-up has been marred by complications, with neighboring rival India refusing to play in Pakistan due to ongoing political tensions.

As a result, India will compete in Dubai, while the other seven participating nations will be based in Pakistan.

The country has stepped up security, especially in host cities Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, although attacks in major cities have become increasingly rare.

Pakistan was originally scheduled to host the Champions Trophy, the premier ODI event after the World Cup, in 2008.

However, it was moved to South Africa the following year due to a security crisis stemming from the war in neighboring Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks.

Pakistan became a no-go zone for international teams in 2009 after terrorists attacked a bus carrying Sri Lanka's team in Lahore, wounding several players and killing eight policemen and civilians.

But since a sweeping military crackdown began in 2014, security has vastly improved.

Test cricket returned to Pakistan in 2019, and Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa later toured the country, helping Pakistan's bid to host the tournament.

Those teams will all be in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

'Terrorism took everything'

For 77-year-old businessperson Haji Abdul Razzak, the return of a global event to Pakistan is like another birthday.

The last time Pakistan hosted a major international cricket tournament was as co-host with India and Sri Lanka in 1996.

Razzak raised the Sri Lankan flag on March 17, 1996, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore when Sri Lanka defeated Australia to clinch the title.

Twenty-nine years later, the cricket fanatic will attend the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Karachi on Wednesday between holders Pakistan and New Zealand.

"It is fresh in my mind," a teary-eyed Razzak told Agence France-Presse (AFP). "My country was thriving back then, and cricket was on everyone's mind."

He added: "Terrorism took everything away from us. I am overjoyed to see a global event coming back to our country, and I feel like it will be my birthday."

Although terrorism remains a threat in Pakistan, the violence is now mostly confined to remote border regions, far from the stadiums.

With the capital Islamabad under lockdown, Pakistan recently hosted a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and a global meeting on girls' education, raising its profile on the international stage.

As a test case for its readiness, Pakistan last week staged a tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa, and crowds flocked to the recently renovated stadiums in Lahore and Karachi.

Raja, a former Pakistan captain who played in the 1987 World Cup hosted by Pakistan and India, said holding the Champions Trophy is significant beyond sport.

"This Champions Trophy is a crucial step toward normalizing Pakistan's standing in the global cricket community," he said.

"It's also about national pride and sending a strong message about resilience and determination."

"It’s about youth engagement, cultural promotion, and building a global image. Now the onus is on us to deliver."