The 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships held in Istanbul were a sight to behold, with spectacular competitions, record-breaking feats, and the success stories of some of the most renowned stars.

At the event, which was being hosted by Türkiye for the first time in Ataköy Athletics Hall, nearly 600 athletes from 47 countries came together to vie for glory.

At the organization where many world and Olympic champion athletes have safeguarded their record-breaking titles, remarkable accomplishments were attained.

National pride

Hosting the championships, Türkiye achieved their only medal in the triple jump with Tuğba Danışmaz.

The national pride shattered the Turkish record with a staggering 14.31 meters and was subsequently rewarded with the gold medal.

Batuhan Çakır, a competitor in the men's triple jump final, secured the ninth and last places

Türkiye's Tuğba Danışmaz competes in the women's triple jump final during the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul, Türkiye, March 4, 2023. (AFP Photo)

.

Nevertheless, the men's 4x400 relay team, comprising of Oğuzhan Kaya, Berke Akçam, Kubilay Ençu and Ismail Nezir, valiantly held their own against strong competition, ultimately finishing the final in the last place despite setting a new Turkish record.

The group of female athletes, Buse Arıkazan in the pole vault, Şilan Ayyıldız in the 1,500 meters, Emine Hatun Mechaal and Yasemin Can in the 3,000 meters, and Tuğba Toptaş in the 800 meters, and their male counterparts, Ersu Şaşma in the pole vault, Emre Zafer Barnes, Ertan Özkan, and Kayhan Özer in the 60 meters hurdles, Mikdat Sevler in the 60 meters hurdles, and Enes Talha Şenses in the high jump, unfortunately failed to reach the final.

Records fall

Belgian athlete Nafissatou Thiam achieved the most remarkable success of the 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships.

Thiam, who won gold medals at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, achieved the incredible feat of shattering the 11-year world record with a whopping 5,055 points in the women's pentathlon and earned the gold medal for the third time at the European Indoor Athletics Championships. The 28-year-old athlete's triumph has inspired the world to strive for greatness.

In the meantime, the astounding records that were set during the 800 meters race in question went down in the annals of the event.

Polish Adrianna Sulek celebrated a remarkable victory, shattering the world record with an incredible 5,014 points, while Thiam, who finished the race in fourth place, set a new world record with a staggering 5,055 total points in a remarkably short time.

Laura Muir, Femke Bol and Karsten Warholm, who went into the championships among the favorites, also won gold medals.

Great British athlete Laura Muir, who took to the track in the women's 1,500 meters, reached the top of the podium with a time of 4.03.40. Muir won the gold medal for the fifth time at the European Athletics Indoor Championships.

Dutch athlete Femke Bol, who holds the world indoor record in the women's 400 meters, did not struggle much with her time of 49.85 and managed to protect her title by winning the gold medal.

Norwegian athlete Karsten Warholm, who holds the titles of world and Olympic champion, managed to reach the European indoor championship for the second time by crossing the finish line with 45.35 seconds despite having difficulty in the last section of the men's 400 meters.

President of the Turkish Athletics Federation Fatih Çintimar addresses the press on the first day of the 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 2, 2023. (AA Photo) Lest we forget

National athletes competing in the championship did not forget the citizens affected by the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes that ravaged southeastern Türkiye.

Tuğba Danışmaz presented the women's 3-step jump gold medal to the earthquake victims. Emine Hatun Mechaal, who lost many relatives in the earthquakes, stated that she ran for all earthquake victims in the championship.

National athletes lauded Türkiye for displaying its strength and resilience to the world through the collaborative efforts made in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

As promised, ticket sales revenue from the organization was also donated to earthquake victims.

From the ashes

Fatih Çintimar, the president of the Turkish Athletics Federation, declared that despite the tremulous tribulations posed by the earthquakes, Türkiye's resiliency was once again demonstrated in the flawless organization of the championship.

Britain's Laura Muir (L) runs to victory ahead of Romania's Claudia Mihaela Bobocea (R) and Poland's Sofia Ennaoui (2nd R) in the women's 1,500 meters final during the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 4, 2023. (AFP Photo)

"We have successfully executed an exquisitely orchestrated event. This achievement marked a significant milestone in the journey toward normalcy following the devastating earthquakes. The participation of 47 nations in the championship culminated in an overwhelming sense of satisfaction and joy. The seamless execution of the event served as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Türkiye. We emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience, rising from the rubble to showcase the might of our nation. The hand that rose from the debris, adorned with the flag worn by Tuğba, the champion who emerged from the ashes, symbolizes the triumph of the human spirit. We have demonstrated our strength to the entirety of Europe, and we are grateful for the unwavering support of those who stood by our side. Thank you," he said.