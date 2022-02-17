Russia's Anna Shcherbakova won the women's Olympic gold in figure skating Thursday, with her teammate Kamila Valieva coming fourth after her doping scandal that has dominated the Games seemed to take its toll.
Shcherbakova scored 255.95 to seal the title, while Valieva, who was allowed to compete despite testing positive for a banned substance before the Games, fell multiple times in her performance to score 224.09.
