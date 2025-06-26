South Africa finally savored long-awaited glory with a World Test Championship final win over Australia earlier this month, but they’ll field a fresh-faced squad in the first test against Zimbabwe starting Saturday in Bulawayo.

Captain Temba Bavuma is out with a hamstring injury from the five-wicket triumph at Lord’s, while key players Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi are being rested – though Ngidi is expected back for the second test.

With seven of the Lord’s XI absent, South Africa’s opening side at Queen’s Sports Club will carry a new look and a point to prove.

Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, and 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius are all young, attacking batters, and it is likely at least two of the three will play. The more experienced Lesego Senokwane could also make his international debut.

The expected slow wicket means stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj and off-spinning allrounder Prenelan Subrayen will likely both play, but firebrand 19-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who debuted against Pakistan earlier this year, could also be given a chance. Uncapped seamer Codi Yusuf is also in the squad.

“I think there’s a lot of guys who want to prove a point – why they’re here, and how well they’ve played over the last couple of domestic seasons to get here,” allrounder Wiaan Mulder told reporters.

“We look at ourselves as world champions. That’s the standard we set for ourselves. Everybody has that in the back of their mind. We are not trying to become something new.

“The guys that are going to fill a spot or take someone like Ricks’ (Rickelton) or Marco’s (Jansen) place are going to put them under pressure when they come back.”

Zimbabwe will also be missing several of their regular players, including the injured pair of batter Ben Curran and new-ball bowler Richard Ngarava. Experienced middle-order batter and spin option Sikandar Raza has opted to play in Major League Cricket during this period.

“There’s a real buzz around the squad. I think they’re very excited. I’m super excited for the challenge that lies ahead, and the guys are amped for it,” Zimbabwe’s South African-born coach Justin Sammons said.

“They’re looking forward to testing themselves and showing what they’re capable of. I think they really want to make a statement over the next couple of weeks.”

South Africa have won eight of their previous nine tests against Zimbabwe, with a single draw in 2001 – their only previous fixture in Bulawayo.