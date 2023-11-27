In the Tahitian village set to host the 2024 Olympic surfing event, steadfast resistance is brewing among residents.

Their bone of contention? Plans to erect a new, scaled-down judging tower on the reef, with claims that even in its reduced size, it threatens coral health and the lagoon's well-being.

Last month, the vibrant community of Teahupo'o staged protests against the ambitious project proposed by Games organizers.

The contentious blueprints outlined a 14-meter aluminum tower and a permanent 800-meter (2,625-foot) service pipeline, facilitating a congregation of up to 40 spectators, film crews and judges to witness the high-stakes surfing competition unfold.

Responding to the mounting opposition, Games organizers, including Paris 2024 and the French Polynesia government, recently announced a modified approach.

In a joint statement, they decided to construct a "less imposing and substantially reduced in size and weight" tower after engaging with various stakeholders to address the raised concerns.

The proposed tower, identical in size and location to an older wooden structure that has been a fixture in Teahupo'o for years, is designed to accommodate smaller equipment, ensuring minimal disruption during installation.

While certain facilities will be either removed or rendered temporary, organizers emphasize that new permanent foundations are imperative for certification, a prerequisite for insurance purposes.

However, a coalition comprising local environmental organizations, residents and surfers remains unsatisfied with the compromise.

Famed local surfer Matahi Drollet expressed skepticism in a social media video, asserting that building 12 new foundations without harming the reef seemed implausible.

Drollet called on organizers to provide evidence that existing foundations did not meet the required standards.

Mati Hoffann, a maritime works manager involved in installing the original tower, echoed concerns, labeling the prospect of drilling new foundations as a "considerable risk" to the delicate reef.

"I've spent my life working in the Polynesian lagoon. I guarantee you that technical specifications have been respected: 20 years later, foundations are still intact," Hoffann asserted.

As tensions escalated, the local community, including Drollet and other residents, refrained from disclosing plans for potential protests or alternative measures.

However, their collective voice seeks to resonate beyond the shores of Tahiti, reaching French President Emmanuel Macron and the minister of the environment.

"We are just trying to spread the message that no contest in this world is worth the destruction of nature," Drollet emphasized.

"That goes against the true value of surfing and sport in general."

As of the time of reporting, Paris 2024 had not responded to requests for comment outside regular business hours.