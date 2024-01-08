Meet the age-defying table tennis maestro, Şenel Altun, whose love affair with the sport has spanned an impressive 55 years.

At 72, this seasoned player from Eskişehir is not just holding onto his racket; he is clinching medals in both domestic and international tournaments, showcasing a prowess that defies his age.

Altun's journey into table tennis began at Hacettepe University Faculty of Engineering in 1969, where he found himself enchanted by the sport within the confines of the school club.

Despite his professional commitments at the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration and the Bank of Provinces, Altun remained devoted to table tennis.

In fact, he took his passion to the next level by establishing the Eskişehir Veterans Table Tennis Sports Club in 2016.

Heading a club with 29 members, Altun has consistently outshone his competitors in master-level competitions worldwide, amassing an impressive collection of medals and trophies.

A family man with two children and a grandchild, Altun's commitment to the game has not wavered.

Training rigorously for three hours on two days each week, he is determined to add more accolades to his already illustrious career.

Reflecting on his initiation into table tennis during his university days, Altun reminisced: "I started working at the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration in 1979. Since I was always in the field, I had to take a break from table tennis for a while. Then I transferred to Iller Bankası in Eskişehir. I continued table tennis in those years. In 2016, I joined the Eskişehir Veterans Association. We founded the Table Tennis Sports Club. Our club has 29 members."

Altun's competitive spirit extends beyond borders, having participated in international tournaments in Bulgaria, Istanbul and Hungary.

His impressive win of first place in a Bulgarian tournament in 2020 highlights his global dominance in the sport.

At an age when most would contemplate retirement, Altun said, "Those who know me do not accept that I am 72 years old."

He firmly believes that table tennis is a sport for all ages, emphasizing, "You start when you are young; you can easily do it until your last breath."

In a recent Eskişehir tournament, Altun faced competitors over the age of 35, securing a second-place finish in the individual category and a first-place victory in the doubles category alongside his teammate Murat Tuzcu.

Altun's dedication to the sport is unwavering, evident in his three-weekly training sessions.

Murat Tuzcu, Altun's tournament partner and Table Tennis Eskişehir Provincial Representative, attests to Altun's exceptional athleticism, highlighting the energy and success he brings to the table tennis arena.

In an age where stereotypes associate table tennis with dimly lit basements, Altun challenges this perception, asserting: "It needs to be done in a nice hall. It is one of the sports that children and young people can easily do for a healthy life."