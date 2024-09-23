Europe staged a thrilling comeback to clinch its first Laver Cup in three years, as Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 in the decisive match in Berlin on Sunday.

This victory marked a dramatic turnaround, giving Europe a 13-11 edge after trailing Team World throughout the final day of this prestigious men’s tennis showdown, often dubbed the Ryder Cup of tennis.

“It’s great. Obviously, we came here with a goal, all of us, and that is to win the Laver Cup,” said 21-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz. “It’s really difficult to watch the matches from outside; you know, a lot of nerves, killing us.”

Europe won the first four editions, but Team World triumphed in the last two.

Europe's Alexander Zverev earlier defied a previous illness in a comeback win over Team World's Frances Tiafoe. Zverev wowed his home fans at Berlin's Uber Arena by battling to a 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, (10-5) victory in a match tiebreak. On Saturday, he had lost to Taylor Fritz and complained of fever.

“I knew that I had to put all my energy and effort in, and the team helped me so much with a lot of great coaching,” the world No. 2 said. “The stadium was unbelievable today – one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever played in – and so special that it’s in Germany as well.”

American Ben Shelton earlier shrugged off losing the doubles and went straight back out to beat Europe's Daniil Medvedev. Shelton, who was the busiest of the players over the three days given his doubles prowess, defeated the Russian 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, (10-7) in a match tiebreak.

At that stage, Team World led 11-7, but three points for a win on Day 3 compared to two on Saturday and one on Friday proved crucial.

Europe's Alcaraz and Casper Ruud had previously combined to beat Shelton and Tiafoe 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) in doubles, cutting Team World’s lead to 8-7 at the start of the final day of the three-day tournament.

Team Europe was again captained by Bjorn Borg and Team World by John McEnroe. The tournament, which this time took place in Berlin, switches each year between a venue in Europe and the rest of the world. Next year's event will be in San Francisco.