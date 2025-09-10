The Davis Cup World Group tie between Canada and Israel will be played behind closed doors this weekend because of security concerns, Tennis Canada said Tuesday.

The decision, made in consultation with the International Tennis Federation, followed warnings from local authorities and national security agencies about “escalating safety concerns.”

The move comes days after more than 400 Canadian athletes and academics, including Olympic runner Moh Ahmed, urged Tennis Canada to cancel the tie in protest of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

Tennis Canada CEO Gavin Ziv called the outcome “very disappointing” but said the safety of players, fans and staff had to come first.

“At the heart of this difficult decision is our responsibility to protect people while ensuring that this Davis Cup tie can still take place,” Ziv said. “We were forced to conclude that playing behind closed doors was the only way to both safeguard those involved and preserve the event itself.”

The tie, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, was originally set for Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Tennis Canada said fans who purchased tickets will receive a full refund within 30 days.

“Roughly 1,500 tickets per day are being refunded,” a Tennis Canada spokesperson said. “As a not-for-profit, we’re still assessing the financial impact of this decision, but it’s clear it will result in a significant loss of revenue for us.

“However, our priority has always been, and remains, the safety of people first. Playing behind closed doors is the only responsible option that allows the tie to go ahead while eliminating this risk.”

Media will not be permitted inside the venue, with all player availabilities held virtually.

Halifax Regional Police did not say whether threats were directed at the Israeli team, but confirmed officers will be present at the event.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said it was disappointed the tie had to be closed to fans.

The CIJA stated that the Davis Cup tie was taken away from thousands of fans who traveled to show their pride in Team Canada.

“Tennis Canada’s decision was made to protect Canadians in the face of serious threats. It is unacceptable that hate, harassment and intimidation have made it unsafe to support our athletes in our own country.”