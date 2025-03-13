World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz downplayed the importance of reclaiming the top spot in the rankings, prioritizing his search for peak form over the next few months to avoid unnecessary pressure.

The Spaniard cruised to a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday, advancing to the Indian Wells quarterfinals. Alcaraz is aiming for a third consecutive title, a feat achieved only by Roger Federer (2004-06) and Novak Djokovic (2014-16).

Though Alcaraz can't surpass top-ranked Jannik Sinner or second-ranked Alexander Zverev with a win this week, capturing the trophy could set him up perfectly for the European clay-court swing, where he’ll defend his French Open crown.

"I'm not thinking much about recovering No. 1 in two or three months. That could make me feel extra pressure," Alcaraz, who previously held the top spot for 36 weeks, told reporters.

Alcaraz will be among the main contenders at upcoming tournaments with Italian Sinner serving a doping ban until May 4, but the Spaniard said he will take things day by day.

"If I'm doing the right things, if I'm focused on every day and the things I have to improve, the result is going to be there, and then No. 1 is going to come after," he added.

"Right now, I'm focused on this tournament, Indian Wells, and I want to keep playing good tennis. Hopefully, make the final or lift the trophy. That's my goal here."

Up next for the four-time Grand Slam champion is Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

"He's playing great. I don't know which surface is his favorite, clay or hard court. He plays really well on both. Even grass, too," Alcaraz said.

"That means he's a complete player. He can play really good tennis on every surface ... I'll have to be really focused on my tennis. I'll try to play aggressively with passion.

"It's going to be a difficult one."