Novak Djokovic unleashed a flurry of drop shots to outfox Alexander Zverev and book his place in the French Open semifinals on Wednesday, later admitting the blustery conditions made it feel like he was playing against two opponents.

The Serbian crafted 35 precision drop shots in a gritty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 comeback – his 101st career win at Roland Garros – keeping alive his pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and setting up a semifinal clash with top seed Jannik Sinner.

“Against the wind, especially that side where I was playing the last game, I felt the wind increased in the last few games,” Djokovic told reporters. “It was almost like playing against two players. I feel the ball isn’t going anywhere you’re hitting it. People don’t see that on TV, but on the court, you can feel it a lot.

“I was just trying to mix it up. At one point, I felt like I couldn’t go through him, so I tried to bring him to the net and risk it with the drop shot, serve and volley. It had to be done.

“I was tense to finish off the match, and he was playing consistently from the back of the court in the last game – wasn’t making errors and was making me work.”

Djokovic arrived in Paris having won his 100th tour-level title in Geneva to open his account in an otherwise lackluster year, in which he crashed out early in several big tournaments.

He said in Madrid that he was coming to terms with a “new reality” in tennis – one where simply winning a match or two can no longer be taken for granted.

“That wasn’t a great feeling, but it’s something I haven’t experienced for many years – 20 years I’ve been playing,” he said. “That’s why I said I have to try to find a way to bounce back at the Grand Slams.”

“It’s no secret – it’s been like that for years, but especially now, it’s all about Grand Slams for me. I’m trying to raise the level and play my best tennis at these four tournaments. This is what I’ve been managing to do.

“The win against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the win in the quarterfinals tonight against Zverev – it proves to myself and others that I can still play at the highest level, and I just thrive on these occasions.

“This is where I lock in and really give my best. So I just hope I’ll be able to physically keep up with Sinner in a few days’ time. It’s a big challenge for me.”