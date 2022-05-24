Reigning champion Novak Djokovic and record 13-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal both made winning starts to their Roland Garros campaign Monday.

Djokovic defeated Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 in the first night session at full capacity in Paris in his first match at a major since losing last year's U.S. Open final.

His attempt to defend his Australian Open title in January ended in chaos and controversy when he was deported from Melbourne for refusing to get vaccinated.

"I'm happy to be back. Roland Garros is one of the biggest tournaments in the world, and the memories from last year still are fresh in my head, in my mind," said Djokovic.

The world No. 1, who turned 35 Sunday, converted eight of 18 break points against Nishioka under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier on a rain-interrupted day.

"I have to be pleased overall. I always expect highest from myself, so I can always do better, but was a very good start of the tournament," added Djokovic.

He will next meet either Federico Coria of Argentina or Slovakia's Alex Molcan, who is working with Marian Vajda – Djokovic's former long-time coach.

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Australia's Jordan Thompson in the French Open, Paris, France, May 23, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Nadal, on a quarterfinal collision course with Djokovic, brushed Australia's Jordan Thompson aside 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 to improve his Roland Garros record to 106 wins and just three losses since his 2005 title-winning debut.

"It's a good start, of course, straight sets," said Nadal, seeded fifth.

"I played good for a while. Then things that I could do better and I need to do better. But it's a positive start."

The Spaniard, who last week downplayed concerns over the recurrence of a foot injury that plagued him in Rome, meets Corentin Moutet in round two after the French wildcard defeated 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.