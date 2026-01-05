Novak Djokovic has stepped away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the advocacy group he co-founded, saying growing concerns over transparency, governance and the use of his voice prompted him to close that chapter.

Djokovic announced the decision Sunday, marking a significant break from the organization he launched in 2020 alongside Canadian Vasek Pospisil to push for stronger, independent player representation in a sport long dominated by governing bodies.

“I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice,” Djokovic wrote on X. “But it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said his decision was also driven by concerns over how his image and opinions had been represented publicly. He added that his focus would now return fully to tennis, his family and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect his principles.

“I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed,” he said.

The PTPA responded late Sunday by reaffirming its mission, saying it was created by players to secure a stronger and more transparent voice in professional tennis and that it remained open to addressing concerns raised by any player.

“The PTPA is governed by players and operates with open communication, collaborative decision-making and regular engagement,” the group said. “We always welcome the opportunity to address issues with any player, and remain available to do so.”

Djokovic’s departure comes against the backdrop of an increasingly confrontational phase for the PTPA.

In March, the association launched legal action against the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and the International Tennis Integrity Agency, accusing them of anti-competitive practices and failing to adequately protect player welfare.

Organizers of the four Grand Slam tournaments were added to the lawsuit in September.

At the time, Djokovic publicly distanced himself from parts of the legal strategy, saying he did not agree with all elements of the case. Both the ATP and WTA have strongly rejected the allegations.

The lawsuit also highlighted what the PTPA described as an unsustainable calendar, with tournaments scheduled for nearly the entire year across both the men’s and women’s tours.

Despite Djokovic’s exit, the PTPA said in November it was close to reaching an agreement with Tennis Australia, which is preparing to host the Australian Open starting Jan. 18 in Melbourne.

Now 38, Djokovic is chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at that tournament, shifting his attention back to the court as his role in tennis’s off-court power struggle comes to an end.