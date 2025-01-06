Novak Djokovic has admitted that he still feels stressed when arriving at Melbourne airport, recalling the ordeal three years ago when he was deported from Australia.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion had his visa canceled just before the 2022 Australian Open amid controversy surrounding Australia's COVID-19 entry regulations and his unvaccinated status.

"I have to be quite frank," Djokovic said in an interview with Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper. "The last couple of times I landed in Australia, going through passport control and immigration – I had a bit of trauma from three years ago. And some traces still stay there when I'm passing passport control, just checking if someone from the immigration zone is approaching."

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic makes his way to the gate to board a flight to Belgrade at Dubai Airport, after the Australian Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, Dubai, UAE, Jan. 17, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

He continued, "The person checking my passport – are they going to take me, detain me again, or let me go? I must admit, I have that feeling."

The Serbian returned to Melbourne Park in 2023 when the worst of the pandemic was over and won a 10th Australian Open title.

"I don't hold any resentment, to be honest," the 37-year-old added. "I don't hold a grudge. I came right away the year after ... and I won. My parents and whole team were there, and it was actually one of the most emotional wins I've ever had, considering all that I'd been through the year before."

Djokovic, ranked seventh in the world, will be on the hunt for a record 25th major title when the 2025 Australian Open begins next Sunday.