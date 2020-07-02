Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who last week both tested positive for coronavirus following his exhibition tournament in the Balkans, have now tested negative, his press service said Thursday.
Neither the 33-year-old player nor his partner felt any symptoms, the statement said.
The couple had been self-isolating since returning to Belgrade from Zadar in Croatia, the town which hosted the second leg of Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour.
Four players – Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki – tested positive for the virus after the event, which saw little social distancing and packed stands.
The world No. 1's coach Goran Ivanisevic also contracted COVID-19.
Players had embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced at a nightclub during the week of the first leg played in Belgrade.
Djokovic was widely criticized for hosting the tournament.
The Serbian star issued an apology, saying he was "so deeply sorry" that the tournament "caused harm."
On Wednesday, the player donated more than 40,000 euros ($45,000) to Serbian town Novi Pazar, which has been badly affected by the pandemic.
Serbia, with a population of about 7 million people, has registered nearly 15,000 coronavirus infections and 281 deaths.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.