World number one Novak Djokovic fought from the brink to win the French Open 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic’s second trophy at Roland Garros moves him one major championship away from tying the men’s record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

It also puts reigning Australian Open champion Djokovic halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam, something no man has accomplished since Rod Laver in 1969.

The 34-year-old Djokovic eliminated 13-time French Open champion Nadal in a semifinal that lasted more than four hours Friday night. That might be why the 22-year-old Tsitsipas had the upper hand early, and Djokovic looked drained for two sets.

Eventually, though, he started making fewer mistakes, got his best-in-the-game returning on track, served almost flawlessly down the stretch and was able to complete his sixth career comeback from two sets down — and second of the past week.

Djokovic entered the day with a 34-10 record in five-setters — including a men’s-record 31 wins in Grand Slam matches of that length — while Tsitsipas was 5-4.

On a sunny and breezy afternoon, with the temperature approaching 80 degrees Fahrenheit (over 25 degrees Celsius), Tsitsipas needed just over 100 minutes to grab a big lead Sunday.

But the tenacious and talented Djokovic did not quit, grabbing early breaks in each of the last three sets.

Djokovic clinched an epic come-from-behind triumph against a finally tiring opponent in 4 hours 11 minutes on second match point with a forehand volley in front of 5,000 fans.

After fighting back from two sets down for the first time in a final at the majors, the 34-year-old Serb is only the third player to win each grand slam at least twice, joining Australians Roy Emerson and Rod Laver, having also won at Roland Garros in 2016.

Djokovic has won nine Australian Opens, two French Opens, five Wimbledons and three U.S. Opens. He can tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on a record 20 trophies at the majors next month at Wimbledon where he is the title holder.