Novak Djokovic announced on Thursday via Twitter that he will be missing the U.S. Open and is no longer on the entry list for the New York Grand Slam scheduled to start on Monday.

Former world No. 1 is not vaccinated against the coronavirus and with very few exceptions the U.S. only allows vaccinated foreigners in.

Djokovic has refused to receive the vaccine and is missing out on the year's last Grand Slam due to current U.S. rules that require travelers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the United States.

The Serbian missed the Australian Open this year for the same reason, deported shortly after his arrival in January.

There was no official statement yet from the event's organizers. The draw is Friday.

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world! — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

The Serbian previously said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments that require participating players to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Player backlash

Four-time U.S. Open winner John McEnroe said it would be "a joke" if Novak Djokovic is unable to compete at the U.S. tournament due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

"I don't think it's fair," McEnroe told reporters on Tuesday. "I think it's a joke.

"I would have had the vaccine and gone and played but he's got very strong beliefs and you have to respect that.

"At this point, in the pandemic, we're 2 1/2 years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can't travel here to play, to me is a joke."

Rivals edge the lead

In Djokovic's absence, Rafa Nadal claimed victory in the tournament in Melbourne to move clear of Djokovic and Roger Federer with his 21st major trophy. Nadal then went on to add another Grand Slam title to his tally at the French Open, keeping him ahead of Djokovic, who won Wimbledon last month.

When asked if Djokovic's chances of finishing above his rivals in terms of Grand Slam victories were being affected by his absences from major tournaments, McEnroe said, "that's the question that we all want to know the answer to."

"Obviously, Rafa Nadal has benefited from that. If a guy has won the Australian Open eight or nine times, you would think (Djokovic blew) a chance in a way.

"These three guys are already above everyone else. Rafa was able to pull off a miraculous win that not many people expected in Australia. Novak got there at Wimbledon and then Rafa got hurt."