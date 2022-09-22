Outgoing tennis great Roger Federer will team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career at the Laver Cup on Friday.

Swiss great Federer made clear in a press conference earlier Wednesday that the tie-up with Nadal was the one he wanted for his finale.

That made it practically inevitable they would be paired together, and it was confirmed on Thursday that Federer and Nadal would indeed join forces for Team Europe, to take on Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in the final match of the day at around 8 p.m. GMT.

Federer, whose most recent competitive match was a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem, the injury that forced him to call time on a 24-year career that included 20 Grand Slam singles titles and worldwide admiration.

"I'm not sure if I can handle it all but I'll try," said Federer, 41.

"This one feels a whole lot different. I'm happy to have him on my team and not playing against him."

"Playing with Rafa feels really different. To be able to do it one more time, I'm sure it will be wonderful and I'll try my very best."

"I'll enjoy it but it will be very hard," he added.

The Swiss will feature in only one match at the three-day clash between a Bjorn Borg-captained Europe and John McEnroe's the Rest of the World.

'Historic moment'

But the fact he will bow out for his last competitive match with record 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal alongside him is a dream scenario.

"It's going to be a different kind of pressure to be part of this historic moment," Nadal, who has shared an epic career-long rivalry with Federer, told reporters.

"It's going to be something amazing and unforgettable for me. I'm super excited. maybe we can create a good moment and maybe win the match."

By the time Nadal emerged as a teenage prodigy, Federer was already a grand slam champion, and their rivalry will go down as one of the greatest in tennis history.

They have met in nine grand slam finals, with Nadal winning six of those on his way to a career 24-16 winning record against Federer.

This weekend's tournament is being staged at the O2 indoor venue, where Federer has previously twice won the ATP Finals.

"I'm happy to do it here in London. This city has been special to me. Maybe the most special place with Wimbledon down the road and here at the O2," Federer said of his farewell to tennis.

"(Having) played here and qualified for so many years and won here as well. I just thought it was very fitting."

The six-strong European team, captained by Borg, also includes 21-time major winner Novak Djokovic and three-time major winner Andy Murray.

Their opponents, Team World, skippered by McEnroe, also include Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman.

Murray, making his debut at the Ryder Cup-style event, will take on Australia's Alex de Minaur earlier in the night session in London on Friday.

In the day session Norway's Casper Ruud faces Sock and Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Argentina's Schwartzman.

Italian Matteo Berrettini, the first alternate for Europe, will take Federer's place over the weekend.