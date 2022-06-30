Two-time champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the 2022 Wimbledon Championships third round by beating Ana Bogdan 6-1, 7-6 (5) on Thursday.

Kvitova led 5-1 in the second set and had her first match point while serving at 5-4, but she converted the second when Bogdan sent a backhand into the net.

Kvitova won the title at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014. She was then attacked in her home in 2016 and suffered knife injuries to her playing left hand. She later had surgery and needed more than five months to recover.

The 25th-seeded Czech, who came into the tournament after winning the grass-court tune-up at Eastbourne, will next face Paula Badosa. The fourth-seeded Spaniard defeated Irina Bara 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Roberto Bautista Agut became the third player to withdraw from Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 17th-seeded Spaniard was scheduled to play Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in the second round at the All England Club.

Croatian Marin Cilic, the former U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up, and eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final, earlier pulled out from the grasscourt Grand Slam ahead of the first round.

"I was positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the symptoms aren't very bad, but I think it's the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter.

Bautista Agut's coach, Tomas Carbonell, wrote on Twitter that they decided to withdraw "out of respect to his colleagues and to the tournament."