Nick Kyrgios will make his return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International ahead of the Australian Open, saying Friday it was "going to be sick".

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist from Australia has played just one ATP Tour singles match in two years after knee, foot and wrist injuries.

Brisbane kicks off the 2025 season on Dec. 29 in the lead-up to the first Grand Slam of the year in mid-January.

"I am feeling fit and healthy, and I am excited for my return to tennis following some time out of the sport," the 29-year-old said in a statement.

"It has been a long journey of recovery to be where I am today.

"One of the goals I had set was to be able to play during the Aussie summer, so I am excited that I get to start in Brisbane, which is one of my favorite tournaments."

Kyrgios told Australia's Channel Nine: "To get back out there in front of the home fans is going to be sick."

Kyrgios had previously said he planned to tentatively return at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December.

The Australian, who has worked as a commentator during his absence, reached his maiden major singles final at Wimbledon, losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

He was never able to go further in an era dominated by Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, coupled with his sometimes-fragile temperament.

Kyrgios reached a career-high 13 in the world in 2016.