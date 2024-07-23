Andy Murray, the first male player to win two Olympic singles gold medals, announced Tuesday that the tennis competition at the Paris Games will be the final event of his illustrious career.

Widely regarded as one of Britain's greatest sportsmen, Murray claimed gold at London 2012 by defeating Roger Federer and defended his title at Rio 2016 with a victory over Juan Martin del Potro.

The injury-plagued 37-year-old, who ended a 77-year wait for a British men's singles champion at Wimbledon in 2013 and won the trophy again in 2016, had previously said he was unlikely to continue his career beyond this year.

"Arrived in Paris for my last-ever tennis tournament @Olympics," Murray said on X.

"Competing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career, and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time."

Murray received a star-studded, emotional farewell earlier this month at Wimbledon, the venue where he won two of his three major titles, following a first-round doubles defeat with his brother Jamie.

The Scot, who had surgery on June 22 to remove a spinal cyst compressing his nerves and causing loss of control and power in his right leg, decided he was not fit enough for the demands of singles competition at the All England Club.

The tennis competition at the Olympics begins on July 27, and Murray, who made his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008, will compete in both singles and doubles in his fifth and final Games.

Murray resurrected his career after hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019 but has struggled to reach the latter stages of leading tournaments since and endured an ankle injury earlier this season.