Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz kicked off their blockbuster partnership with a stylish victory over sixth seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni at Roland Garros.

After shining at the opening ceremony, Nadal returned to his familiar stage, teaming up with Alcaraz to secure a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 first-round win in the men's doubles.

Despite the strapping on his right thigh, it remains uncertain if the 14-time French Open champion will play his singles match against Marton Fucsovics on Sunday. However, based on this performance, Nadal and Alcaraz will be tough to beat.

"We played well,” said Nadal. "It has been a very tough start against a great couple. They are so good; they are used to playing together.

"It has been an emotional night, an electrifying night, an amazing crowd, and to play with Carlos on this court has been so special. Just super happy about the victory and to give us the chance to keep going.”

Nadal was at the center of one of the biggest wow moments of the opening ceremony when he received the Olympic torch from Zinedine Zidane at Trocadero.

"Yesterday was a super emotional moment for me too,” said the 38-year-old. "I can’t thank Paris and France enough for giving me that honor. I’m still with the emotions very high, just enjoying every single moment and let’s see what’s going on.”

Nadal had played 116 matches at Roland Garros before this one, winning 112 of them, but none quite like this.

For a start, it was his first doubles match on the Parisian clay, with his friend and heir by his side, and in front of a crowd as hyped as any for a French Open final.

There was a reminder this was a French, not Spanish, audience when Gonzalez and Molteni were booed as they walked onto the court, tarnished by association with their disgraced football compatriots.

Nadal may be best known for his singles achievements, but he is an experienced doubles campaigner, winning Olympic gold eight years ago with Marc Lopez.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, is a novice in the format, and that was obvious at the start, with the 21-year-old dropping serve immediately and finding himself trying to play shots from among the courtside geraniums.

Gonzalez and Molteni are regular partners who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals this month, but Nadal’s star power helped draw the Spanish pair level, and they took the opening set on a tiebreak, which was interrupted briefly by a big cheer for France’s win in the rugby sevens.

Nadal and Alcaraz made a slow start to the second set as well but clawed their way back from 0-3. Alcaraz, who has proved himself an exceptionally quick learner, now looked a lot more at ease.

It was the French Open and Wimbledon champion’s thumping return that earned his team the crucial break for 5-4, and Nadal comfortably served out the victory.

Alcaraz admitted he was riddled with nerves at the start but said: "It was a dream come true, honestly. I dreamed about playing my debut in the Olympic Games, but playing with Rafa, it was even more special.

"I’m really happy about the level we played, I’m really happy to give us the chance to keep going, to play another round. I think our level is good enough to believe and hopefully keep going.”

Nadal must now decide whether his body can hold up to singles and doubles campaigns, with a mouthwatering clash against Novak Djokovic waiting if he plays and defeats Fucsovics.

Djokovic had described the prospect as "one last dance” for the old rivals, to which Nadal tantalizingly replied: "Who says it’s the last dance?"