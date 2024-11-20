Rafael Nadal’s lower lip quivered, his reddened eyes brimming with tears, as he stood shoulder to shoulder with his Davis Cup teammates, singing Spain’s national anthem.

It was a poignant moment, laden with the weight of what everyone suspected – this might be the final chapter of his legendary career.

Hours later, that suspicion became reality.

After falling 6-4, 6-4 to the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp, the 22-time Grand Slam champion bid an emotional farewell to professional tennis. Spain’s hopes ended just after midnight as the Dutch sealed their quarterfinal victory, marking the end of an era.

During an on-court, post-match ceremony to honor Nadal, he was overcome with emotion.

Tears streamed down his face as the crowd chanted “Raaa-faaa,” a video played highlights from his more than two decades on tour, and tributes poured in from players such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Conchita Martinez, Andy Murray, and stars from other sports like golfer Sergio Garcia and football icon David Beckham.

“The titles, the numbers, are there, so people probably know that, but the way I would like to be remembered is as a good person from a small village in Mallorca,” the 38-year-old Nadal told the flag-waving, sign-toting crowd at the sold-out Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena. “Just a kid that followed his dreams, worked as hard as possible. ... I have been very lucky.”

Before the match, Nadal said his emotions would need to wait, insisting that this week was about trying to claim one last trophy for his country, not about pondering his impending retirement, which he announced last month would come after this event.

But after the match, Nadal acknowledged the challenge. “The emotions were difficult to manage,” he admitted, noting the nerves he felt amid the roars of an adoring crowd that came to see one player and one player only.

After Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion was beaten on the indoor hard court in southern Spain, he became a cheerleader for his heir apparent, Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz evened the matchup against the Netherlands at 1-all by defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (0), 6-3 in the second singles match.

But the Dutch duo of van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof sealed Spain’s fate, defeating Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) in the decisive doubles match.

Even if Spain had advanced, Nadal said he wouldn’t pick himself to play in the semifinals if he were the team’s captain, citing his performance against the 80th-ranked van de Zandschulp.

At least Nadal was in good spirits after the result ended his 29-match winning streak in Davis Cup singles. His only other loss in the competition came during his 2004 debut.

“I lost my first match in the Davis Cup, and I lost my last one,” Nadal said with a wide grin. “So we close the circle.”

When his final forehand found the net, Nadal quickly embraced his opponent at the net.

“That was a tough, tough match to play,” van de Zandschulp said, noting that he idolized Nadal growing up.

In many ways, this was still the Nadal fans remembered – the white headband emblazoned with his signature Red Bull logo, the white tape wrapped around his racket-holding fingers, the carefully placed water bottles by his sideline bench.

There were flashes of brilliance: the occasional ace on the line, a serve-and-volley foray, an over-the-shoulder winner, and his trademark uppercut with a defiant “Vamos!”

But there were also moments that showed his age and injuries.

Hip surgery in June 2023 and abdominal issues had limited him to just 24 matches over the past two years. He went 12-8 in singles in 2024.

This was Nadal’s first official match since losing in the second round of singles at the Paris Olympics in August, where he also bowed out in the doubles quarterfinals with Alcaraz.

On Tuesday, Nadal practiced with Alcaraz ahead of the Davis Cup matches, but the day was as much about celebrating Nadal’s legacy as it was about the competition.

“You know very well what you have meant to the tennis world,” Spain’s captain David Ferrer, a former rival who lost to Nadal in the 2013 French Open final, said. “We will miss you a lot.”

Nadal’s appeal wasn’t just in his relentless playing style or the way he struck each shot as if it were his last but also in his humility off the court. In Spain, he is more than a tennis player – he is a national hero who transcended sports. The love for him was evident in the standing ovations and chants of “Ra-fa!” and “Espana!” that filled the arena.

“When we heard the news that Rafa was retiring, this really became something special – a chance to see the greatest sportsman in the country’s history,” said Luis Julve, a 19-year-old college student who traveled from Madrid with his mother and aunt.

When the matches, the ceremony, and the night were over, Nadal hugged his teammates and waved goodbye to the fans one last time.

“The truth is that nobody ever wants to arrive at this moment,” Nadal said. “I’m not tired of playing tennis, but it’s my body that doesn’t want to play anymore, so I have to accept the situation. Honestly, I feel super privileged for having been able to make a career out of my hobby and for having played for much longer than I could ever have imagined.”