A documentary will showcase Roger Federer's final moments in his tennis career. The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner retired in 2022 after participating in the Laver Cup in London.

Directed by British filmmaker Asif Kapadia, the Amazon Prime Video feature will delve into the last 12 days of Federer's professional journey.

It promises to reveal Federer's most vulnerable and candid moments as he bids farewell to the sport and the fans who have been a part of his life for the past two decades.

The documentary includes home videos that were never intended for public viewing.

"Initially, the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later to show my family and friends. During my career, I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn't see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public. However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey. I am happy to partner with Prime Video because of their vast global reach and significant presence in the film industry. This ensures that the story of my final days in tennis will resonate with both tennis enthusiasts and broader audiences worldwide," Federer said.

Kapadia, who will direct with Joe Sabia, was behind the Oscar-winning Amy Winehouse documentary "Amy" and has previously explored the lives of footballers Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The untitled Federer documentary, for which an official release date has not been announced, will include interviews with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, who were all part of Team Europe for the Laver Cup.

Until last year, when Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat Djokovic in the final, the Wimbledon men's singles title had not been won by anyone other than those four players since Australian Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

Federer won his first major title in 2003 at Wimbledon and seven more times, currently the men's record at the tournament.